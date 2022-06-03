Adonia Holden-Dunivan Releases New Mystery Novel MISPRINTS OF AMERICA BURKE

Adonia Holden-Dunivan has announced the release of her new mystery novel, Misprints of America Burke.

Can America Burke prove she's innocent, will the truth really set her free?

America Burke is no stranger to disappointment. Resigned to a somewhat dull life as a wife, mother, and now grandmother instead of the exciting life she'd planned as an agent of the FBI due to a problem with her fingerprint card, she never expected that someone would want to frame her for murder.

But when the inevitable happens, not everyone agrees with how America handles the situation. In fact, no one does. But wily America Burke, determined to prove her own innocence, continually puts her hands in the path of trouble. She expects the truth will set her free. But what if it doesn't?

About the Author:



Adonia Holden-Dunivan holds a master's degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a licensed professional counselor specializing in assertiveness training and family dynamics. In her spare time, she loves to sing and dance and has always had a passion for learning new things.

Misprints, her first novel, includes some actual life experiences mixed in with fictional characters and is being retold as a mystery.

Adonia lives in Northwest Arkansas with her son. They are currently writing a book together about his experiences with Coloboma.

For more information about Adonia and her book, please visit BookBuzz or BookLaunch