A. F. Agui to Release New Book Of Poetry FIRE AND HARMONY

A. F. Agui has announced the upcoming release of his new book of poetry, Fire and Harmony, scheduled for release on May 4, 2021, by ShyMonkey Publishing.

Poetry is the transfer of feelings and emotions onto the blank page. Great poetry shakes the heart and wakes the soul. Dare to read this collection; give yourself the opportunity to have your brain picked, heart squeezed, and soul poked. All poems are open to interpretation. If there's one, two, or a few that don't sit well with you, don't get offended or startled. Maybe look and ask yourself why they hit you the way they did. Understand that when we get tangled in our feelings, we tend to say and write things that might seem harsh. But we really don't mean those things-maybe-sometimes. This work of poetry goes into an array of emotions of today's man. In the five phases of the book, you'll find poetry that aligns with mental health, love, motivation, being a man, and family. The poems carry sentiments of everyday life. We all experience highs and lows and sometimes struggle to find balance.

Fire and Harmony will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

About the Author:

A.F Agui started his writing journey in his early teens. He viewed it as a form art, and he wanted to be in mix, to create his own art and add to the artistic world. So, he did. Later, in his early twenties he discovered there was more to it than just beauty. He realized the simplicity of putting ink to paper was more than just symbols with meaning. The simplicity came with complexity. Because the art became a form of expression. AFA likes to give life to the pages he touches. He knows those pages can carry more human emotions than words can explain. He believes written words can reach souls, and he intends too.