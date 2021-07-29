VIDEO: THE MUSIC OF DISNEY ON BROADWAY Performs Tonight At Shea's Buffalo Theatre

The Music of Disney on Broadway: A Live Concert at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, celebrating the reopening of Shea's Buffalo Theatre will treat audiences to the most-beloved hit songs from Disney's Broadway shows - including "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World," "Circle of Life" and "Let it Go" - as performed by Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan). The concert plays one performance on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 PM with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Shea's Arts Engagement & Education Programs.

"This one-night concert is a celebration of the return of live theatre and being able to gather together for a wonderful shared experience. It is a momentous occasion for our city and will reinvigorate the energy of Buffalo's Theatre District," said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "The connection between artist and the audience is more meaningful than ever. We are ready and excited to open our doors, Raise the Curtain, and welcome patrons back to Shea's."

"We are elated to welcome the Disney on Broadway stars to the Queen City and celebrate the return of Broadway to Buffalo," said Albert Noccolino, Shea's Broadway Presenting Partner. "With Frozen launching and opening our Broadway season, we could not think of a better way to reopen Shea's Buffalo Theatre than with the help of our friends at Disney Theatrical Productions."

Proof of vaccination will not be required to attend the event, however, patrons who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Ticketing:

Tickets ranging in price from $25 to $55 are available now through Shea's Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Tickets can also be purchased on Shea's website at www.sheas.org

Group tickets are available for groups of ten or more. To learn more about group offerings, please contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153.