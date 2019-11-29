THE ITALIAN CHICKS is Coming to the Downstairs Cabaret Theatre

The Italian Chicks is a passionate blend of comedy, characters, music, song parodies, improv and Italian-American culture. When these four dynamic, multi-talented women hit the stage, they will make you remember things you paid your shrink to forget. It's a celebration of food, family, memories and Italian tradition. Whether you're Italian or not, The Italian Chicks will bring you back to a place and time that will have you roaring with laughter and dancing in the aisles. Hosted by Gianna Messina, with Maryann "Boom Boom" Maisano headlining, and joined by RoRo Antonuccio, Jula Branda, and Regina DeCicco. $25 (general admission platform seating) - $30 (reserved table seating). NOTE: no discounts or gift certificate redemption available for this show. For group seating, please call 585-325-4370. All tickets can be picked up at will call.

Friday, December 6 at 8:00pm

Saturday, December 7 at 8:00pm

3450 Winton Place, Brighton

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4435277





