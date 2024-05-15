THE AI AT DELPHI Heads Into Its Final Weekend at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, which exclusively produces new plays, concludes their 2023-24 season at the all-new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville with The AI at Delphi.

About the show:

New breakthroughs in artificial intelligence seem to be in the news every couple of months, and the range of skills it can achieve is frankly staggering. And it's only just begun… THE A.I. AT DELPHI presents us with a unique look at what would happen if the most powerful, state of the art, strategic A.I. our civilization has ever known becomes something more, and rather than plot to murder us all or destroy the planet, chooses instead to offer herself up to help humanity. Could she be accepted? Would she learn what love feels like? Should there be limits imposed on a limitless life form? Would her offer to help humanity actually doom it to eventual failure? And could she be trusted to recognize, learn, and grow from mankind's greatest teachers— our own error? THE A.I. AT DELPHI is a brilliant new play that you won't want to miss!

The show runs approximately 90 Minutes, with a 10 minute intermission.

Starring: Melinda Capeles, Lisa Ludwig, Jon May, and Anthony J. Grande

Directed by: Jeffrey Coyle

Produced by: Kaylie Horowitz and Andrew J. Brown

Tickets are $30 general admission and $20 for students and seniors. Get tickets at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com or at the door.

Comments