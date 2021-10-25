MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of ALL IS CALM

MusicalFare Theatre presents the regional premiere of All Is Calm, November 10th - December 12th. Written by Peter Rothstein and directed & staged by Susan Drozd.

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

The production stars Christopher Andreana, Kyle J. Baran, Christian Brandjes, Louis Colaiacovo, Chris Cummings, Bob Mazierski, Ricky Needham, Marc Sacco, Darryl Semira & Dave Spychalski.

Set design is by Dyan Burlingame, lighting & sound design is by Chris Cavanagh, costume design is by Kari Drozd, hair, wig & make-up design by Susan Drozd, vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach, and music direction by Theresa Quinn

At this time, to ensure the utmost safety of patrons, all performances of ALL IS CALM will require proof of vaccination.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Proof of vaccination may be a vaccine card or a NYS Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus ALONG WITH A PHOTO ID.

In accordance with Daemen College policies, face masks and coverings that cover the mouth and nose are required for all individuals, except when actively eating or drinking.

Determination for future productions in the 21-22 Season will be based on the available data at that time.

The performance schedule is November 10th - December 12th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, November 9th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, November 10th.

Ticket prices: $49 General. Student & Group rates available. Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com. All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.