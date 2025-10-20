 tracker
Jonathan Biss to Kick Off RPO's Inaugural Beethoven Festival

Events will begin on October 23 and continue October 25, October 30, and November 1.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
Jonathan Biss to Kick Off RPO's Inaugural Beethoven Festival Image
One hundred two RPO seasons in the making, it's the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's inaugural Beethoven Festival, which presents back-to-back weekends featuring four different all-Beethoven concerts starting October 23 and continuing October 25, October 30, and November 1.

Music Director Andreas Delfs has assembled massive celebration of Beethoven, offering a wide array of programs -- ranging from rarely performed compositions to his most popular symphonies.

Opening night features frequent RPO guest soloist, pianist Jonathan Bellman. Violinist Benjamin Beilman performs Oct. 30 and pianist Jon Nakamatsu closes out the festival Nov. 1. The RPO's own stars -- Juliana Athayde (concertmaster, violin), Ahrim Kim (principal cello), and Chiao-Wen Cheng (principal piano) -- take the soloists' spotlight Oct. 25:



Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?
