Cast Set for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at OFC Creations Theatre Center

OFC Creations Theatre Center has revealed the cast for The Prince of Egypt, performing December 5-29, 2024 as part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, as one of the first productions of The Prince of Egypt in the United States.

OFC Creations was granted special permission to be one of the first theatres in the country to present Dreamworks' new musical, The Prince of Egypt, written by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin), based on the 1998 beloved animated film.

Leading the cast is Jacob Dickey as Moses, reprising the role after portraying it in one of the premiere productions at Tuacahn Amphitheatre in 2018. Jacob Dickey is most well known for portraying Aladdin in the Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin.

He was last seen as Andy on the first national tour of Company. Off-Broadway: Emojiland (Sunny). Regional: ...Great Comet of 1812 at PCLO (Dolokhov). TV/Film: The Other Two, Partner Track, The First Lady, Gossip Girl, Blue Bloods.

Joining Jacob on stage is Senzel Ahmady as Tzipporah. Senzel was most recently seen as Princess Jasmine in Disney's National Tour of Aladdin. Born and raised in the Bay Area, she studied Vocal Performance for 2 years at NYU Steinhardt until she left to tour with Aladdin in 2022.

Rounding out the cast is Koray Tarhan as Ramses. Most recently, Koray was in the ensemble of Tony Award-winning "Merrily We Roll Along," where he understudied Daniel Radcliffe in the role of Charley. Born in Los Angeles and of Turkish/Mexican descent, his other credits include "Newsies" (Paramount Theatre; Davey), "Cabaret" (Lewis Family Playhouse; Emcee), "Jesus Christ Superstar" (Lewis Family Playhouse; Simon), and as the lead vocalist in the Four C Notes (a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons). He has also appeared in Amazon Prime's "Night Sky" and "FBI: Most Wanted." Koray is a graduate of Columbia College and the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Bruce E. Coyle Internship Program.

The ensemble seasoned professionals from NYC, LA, and across the country: J. Simmons (Pharaoh Seti); Noa Elimelech Ferguson (Queen Tuya); Francois Bessing (High Priest Hotep); Beatriz Ferreira De Melo (Miriam); Sandra Keerthi (Nefertari); Qawiyya Haqq (Yocheved); Emiliano Morales (Aaron); Karina Campos (Young Miriam); Jeffrey Reese (Young Aaron); G'Nai Curry (Young Miriam Understudy); Miranda Jo DeMott (Ensemble); Ariana Rivera (Ensemble); Lucas Vazquez (Ensemble); Immanuel Rodriguez (Ensemble); Christian Henry (Ensemble)

The production also features Thomas Warfield as Jethro. He is the founder/artistic director of PeaceArt International, Director of Dance at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Associate Director of Kaleidoscope Dance Theatre and vocal soloist at Unity Church in Rochester, NY. He also serves at the Chilmark Community Church on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. In addition, Thomas is the Co-president of Rochester Region Association of Teaching Artists (RRATA) and sits on the State Board of ATA. Thomas grew up in a family of talented performing artists. He is the son of Reverend Robert Warfield, a human rights activist and musical conductor. Thomas is the nephew of world-renowned singers William Warfield and Leontyne Price. Thomas was last seen in Geva Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz as the Wizard.

Under the artistic direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, OFC's Executive Director and Artistic Director, Johnson has brought Broadway's Jenny Laroche to the team as choreographer.

Jenny Laroche a B.F.A Cum Laude graduate of SUNY Buffalo, is a Broadway, television and film actress, director and choreographer. Broadway: SMASH (Associate Choreographer), New York, New York (Associate Director/Choreographer) Summer (Original Broadway Cast) Regional: Summer (Director) Summer 1st National Tour (Associate Choreographer) Mariah Carey Christmas (Associate Director/ Choreographer), Rockettes. TV: Smash (recurring), Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Annie Live!. Film: Tick, Tick...Boom! , Annie 2014, The Merry Widow HD Live, A Very Murray Christmas, New Years Eve.

About the show:

Experience the epic emotion, soaring music and breathtaking dance of The Prince of Egypt, a brand new musical with music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Disney's Mulan and Pocahontas), and ten new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the adored DreamWorks Animation film. Acclaimed as "one of the greatest animated films of all time" (Evening Standard) and "a brilliant film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved animated feature films of all time.

​Journey to Ancient Egypt, where a mother's love leads one woman to send her child into the Nile River's unknown, and another woman to hide the truth about where he came from. The saga of Moses and his brother Ramses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other exiled, finally returning to his home and fighting to free his people from the bonds of slavery. From the plagues of Egypt to parting the red seas, this is a story that will change everything, forever. Featuring a soaring score by Schwartz, including 'All I Ever Wanted,' 'Through Heaven's Eyes,' 'Footprints on the Sand,' 'Deliver Us,' and, the Academy Award winning song, 'When You Believe.'

The Prince of Egypt is the third show of OFC's 2024-2025 Broadway in Brighton Series with a focus on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester. These shows feature NYC, LA and performers from across the country performing in Rochester - many with Hollywood and Broadway credits.

The series includes: The Boy from Oz, a regional premiere; West Side Story, a timeless musical; The Prince of Egypt, an upstate NY and Rochester premiere- of which OFC is one of the first performing arts centers in the country to be granted permission to present this show; the classic musical Anything Goes; and Gypsy a golden age musical. Closing out the 2024-2025 season will be the hugely popular Jersey Boys, produced locally for the first time.

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2024-2025 season marks the second year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

OFC's extremely popular Season Subscription package returns for the 2024-2025 season for those attending the full six show series, including a 15% discount.

Single tickets for The Prince of Egypt and all of the season shows are now available and can be purchased online at ofccreations.com, by calling OFC's box office at 585-667-0954, and in person during all public hours at The Old Farm Café. Subscriptions are now available for purchase; single tickets are now on sale.

