Caitlin Houlahan, Daniel Quadrino & Morgan Siobhan Green to Lead Starring Buffalo's GREASE

The cast has been revealed and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo's GREASE, November 8 and 9 at Shea's 710 Theatre in downtown Buffalo, NY. Broadway's Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress, Girl from the North Country), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Tommy), and Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown, Be More Chill) lead the cast. Joining them is Buffalo star Lisa Ludwig as Teen Angel, alongside Glen Chitty, Sam Crystal, Kevin Deese, Anna Fernandez, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Timiyah Love, and NJ Wingo. Students from West Seneca West and Gowanda High Schools will participate in the chorus, alongside dancers from the University at Buffalo.

GREASE, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, promises to be a fun night for the whole family. Presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format, artistic director Drew Fornarola directs, with music direction by Karen Saxon, choreography by Michael Deeb Weaver, assistant direction by Emily Glick, and costumes by Elaine Heckler. The Production Team includes stage managers Ally Hasselback and Michael Morog, and executive director Michael Russo.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.

