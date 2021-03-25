Via Brooklyn Debuts First Streaming Production, TESTAMENT

Via Brooklyn, an interactive theatre company based in NYC, is proud to debut their first ever streaming production.

Filmed safely during the COVID-19 global pandemic on location at Our Saviour New York Church in Rego Park, Queens, Testament is an original play with music written by Tristan Bernays, that tells the story of four often overlooked characters from the Bible through the lens and sounds of modern-day America.

Testament is available to stream 24/7 on Vimeo on Demand beginning Saturday, March 27th. Tickets are $12 and provide ticket buyers with a 24-hour streaming period through April 24th. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit ViaBrooklyn.org/Testament.

A sacrificial son. Sisters with a shocking secret. A man on Death Row. Testament invites viewers to bear witness to the dark underbelly of The Good Book. Set in modern-day America, Testament explores the compelling re-imagining of four oft-forgotten Bible characters: Isaac, in therapy after his father nearly sacrificed him to God, Lot's daughters who fled the city of Sodom, and the thief crucified alongside Jesus. The audience is asked to bear witness to these uncomfortable tales, told against a haunting score of gospel and blues, as we behold how their lives have unfolded against the backdrop of today's society.

Writer Tristan Bernays says "When the Pandemic hit and our production was set to be cancelled, we had two options: (a) pack up and go home or (b) be brave and try something different. I'm delighted we went for the latter because we've managed to make something really special. At its heart, Testament is a deeply intimate show between the audience and these four tragic characters. It's ideal for streaming on a TV, a laptop, even a phone since you can experience their stories up close and personal - like overhearing a confessional. We never dreamed Testament would hit the screen, but I think it works brilliantly - and until theatres reopen and we can get back to doing what we love best, streaming gives us a chance to share our story. Which is something of a miracle."

Director Lucy Jane Atkinson says "At its heart, Testament is a show about communion. A coming together of people to tell their stories. A sharing of space, of time, and of experience. Whether in a church, a support group, or a theatre, that opportunity to come together has been taken from us this past year, along with so much else. I am excited to be sharing this filmed version of Testament now, as we enter our second year of the pandemic. I hope it serves as a reminder of the healing power of being around people who understand you and hear you as you want to be heard."

Via Brooklyn has employed more than 50 actors and musicians in plays, operas, and readings since their founding in 2016. Testament is the first streaming production offered by the innovative theatrical company, continuing their commitment to exploring interactive programming.

Testament is proudly a SAG-AFTRA production. The cast of Testament features Biko Eisen-Martin (Coriolanus, The Public Theatre/Shakespeare in the Park), Jessica Giannone, Cori Hundt, Doron Jépaul Mitchell (To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway) and Desireé Rodriguez. Testament is written by Tristan Bernays and directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson, features sound design by Chaim Rubenstein, props and set design by Rafe Terrizzi, costume, hair and makeup design by Carla Posada and musical direction by Desireé Rodriguez. Casting is by Destiny Lilly. The Production Manager is Nikolas George Brown and the Digital Stage Manager is Tom Kalnas. The production photography is directed by Jessica Bennett and edited by Béla Baptiste. Safe Production Services consulted with the company on COVID compliance standards.

Testament is executive produced by Ian Harkins, Cori Hundt and Rafe Terrizzi, with associate producers Jack Collard and Danielle Joy.