Todd Barry, Meg Stalter, Gutterplum: Courtney Pauroso, Guy Montgomery Announced At Union Hall

POP SHOW



Ziwe Fumudoh, Benito Skinner, Hannah Berner, Eudora Peterson, Ayo Edebiri, Larry Owens

Thu · November 14, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Ziwe is a "pop star." She's invited some of the city's best comedians to perform original pop songs (and pop presentations!) so they can be "pop stars" together.

GUY MONTGOMERY PRESENTS I'M FRIENDS WITH THESE PEOPLE



Fri · November 29, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Guy Montgomery is a good comedian and an even better friend. Watch him showcase both of these strengths in a night of friendship and comedy! It is as good as it gets.

AN EVENING OF MAYHEM WITH MEGAN STALTER



Megan Stalter

Mon · December 2, 2019

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$12.00 / Ages 21+

Who is Megan Stalter? Well she's an exquisite painter, an incredible host, she can balance an apple on her head and won't let you forget it, but most of all she's a delicious performer!! Megan is actually so delicious she is going on a world tour with her hand crafted show An Evening of Mayhen With Megan Stalter. First stop, Union Hall right here in New York!!

SWEETHEARTS OF COMEDY



Drew Anderson, Tim Platt

Wed · December 4, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Drew Anderson and Tim Platt (Handmaid's Tale: the Musical) are sweet boys who love comedy and each other. Join them as they gather some of their favorite comedians for a night of laughter and merriment. Won't you join? Xoxo

XMAS POP SING-ALONG



Fri · December 13, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 9:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

We love singing Christmas carols but the neighbors get mad at us when we drink egg nog in the street and drunkenly belt out our favorite holiday songs. So, to get you and all your friends in the proper holiday spirit, SecretFormula has a Sing-Along of holiday hit music videos, many of them interpreted by your favorite pop stars, with all the lyrics on screen so you can sing alongside your fellow XMAS fans.

THE FOURTH ANNUAL CHANUKAHSTRAVAGANZA: BRIGHTER THAN EVER



Josh Gondelman, Anna Roisman, Alison Leiby, Lana Schwartz, Ilana Michelle Rubin

Sat · December 21, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+

Lana Schwartz and Ilana Michelle Rubin are two Jewish (you might have guessed), native New Yorkers who always get pretty lonely around the holiday season. For the fourth year, they've invited some of the funniest Jewish comedians in New York City (where else?) to help them celebrate the Miracle of Lights: Chanukah. Hannukah. Hanukah. However you choose to spell it. There will be songs, there will be laughter, there will be surprises, and you know there will be snacks.

This is not a Christmas show. This isn't even a holiday show. This is a Chanukah show. People of all faiths are, of course, welcome.

Funds from the show will be donated to the Center For Advancing Holocaust Survivor Care (info here: https://www.holocaustsurvivorcare.org/)

TODD BARRY WORKS ON NEW JOKES AND IMPROVES OLDER JOKES

Thu · January 2, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$12.00 / Ages 21+

Todd Barry Works On New Jokes and Improves Older Jokes with Special Guests!

SHITSHOW

phira Eisenberg, Emily Flake

Wed · January 8, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Some comedians are unwise enough to breed - and tonight, they will mine the fallout of that decision on stage. None of the children of the performers are likely to be present, which is a good thing, because they're probably gonna say really mean things about them.

THAT SHIT RAY! WITH RACHEL JORAVSKY AND RACHEL PEGRAM



Sat · December 7, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

That Shit Ray is a comedic exploration of the daily hustle. Every month Rachel Pegram (HBO) and Rachel Joravsky (Reductress) come together and put on a comedy variety show celebrating scrappiness, drive, and hustle. Featuring performers from various backgrounds the Rachels always look to uplift those who have voices that are different or underrepresented. The show is like a party featuring a hot ass DJ and sometimes even a choreographed 'one, two step' from Rachel and Rachel.





