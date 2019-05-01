Tickets Now On Sale For Sean Donovan's CABIN At The Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr is thrilled to present the world premiere of CABIN, the latest from Bessie nominated Sean Donovan (The Reception at HERE, House/Divided at BAM), with original compositions by Obie Award winner Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom at The Bushwick Starr, The World is Round at BAM).

Part dance, theater, and film, CABIN explores violence, the complexities of queer desire and intimacy, and the lines between biography and fiction. It follows three queer men and the creation and destruction of their relationship in a cabin in the woods. It is a story, but it is also about story itself, how story is told and how disparate forms of expression can serve in the evocation of the feelings and sensations of memory.

CABIN features Tyler Ashley, Sean Donovan and Brandon Washington Written by Sean Donovan, Directed by Sean Donovan, Choreographed by Sean Donovan, Tyler Ashley and Brandon Washington, Consulting Director: Stephen Brackett, Original Compositions by Heather Christian, Set Design by Carolyn Mraz, Sound Design by Dan Dobson, Video Design by Austin Switser, Costume Design by Wendy Yang, Lighting Design by Amanda K. Ringger, Technical Director: Carl Whipple, Production Stage Manager: Randi Rivera, Producer: Sandra Garner, Lingua Franca Arts

This project is supported in part by a commission from The Bushwick Starr as well as by The New York State Council on the Arts, The Brooklyn Arts Fund, The Bel Geddes Fund and through donations from a group of generous individuals. CABIN has been supported through residencies and work-in-progress performances in CUNY's Prelude Festival, The North American Cultural Laboratory, NYU Skirball, and The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival as part of their Devised Theater Working Group.

The Bushwick Starr theater: 207 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY [between Irving and Wyckoff] Directions: Via Subway take the L Train to Jefferson Street, exit at Starr Street, walk against traffic on Starr, and the theater is 3/4 of a block on the right. *In the event of scheduled MTA service interruptions on the L Train, we recommend taking the M Train to Central Ave., which is about a 10 minute walk to our theater. For detailed driving directions visit: www.thebushwickstarr.org/directions Tickets available starting April 16 at www.thebushwickstarr.org







Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You