Tickets Are Now On Sale For Hillary Miller's PREPAREDNESS at the Bushwick Starr

The Bushwick Starr will partner with HERE to present the world premiere of Preparedness, written by Hillary Miller (Gay Pierrot at Dixon Place, The Hovering at Capital Fringe), and directed by Kristjan Thor (BLACKOUT immersive experience throughout the U.S., The Penalty at The Public Theater and Dixon Place).

Performances run November 10 - December 11, 2021.

Tickets are now available at thebushwickstarr.org and HERE.org

This new comic thriller follows the faculty of a moribund arts department forced to undergo self-defense training. As the afternoon unravels into chaos, these educators discover the costs of a divided community. Award-winning theater scholar Miller teams up with director Thor, who brings his immersive horror expertise to Preparedness, examining the effects of fear on our professional lives.

The cast features Alison Cimmet*, Nora Cole*, Tracy Hazas*, Lou Liberatore*, Luis Moreno* and KK Moggie*.

Creative Ensemble: Carolyn Mraz (scenic), Rodrigo Muñoz (costumes), Christina Tang (lights), Chris Darbassie (sound) and Patricia Marjorie (props). Casting by X Casting/ Victor Vazquez CSA. Production Stage Manager: Christina Woolard, Assistant Stage Manager: Jackie Mercer. Produced by Oliver Kramer and Amanda Cooper/ALC Management.

*appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association