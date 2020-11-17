The Exponential Festival 2021 Announces Showtimes

The January 2021 Exponential Festival will present a month of world-premieres of video projects by artists who primarily work in live performance.

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums.

Show times, descriptions, artist bios and photos are now available at www.theexponentialfestival.org

January 7 at 9pm EST - Josh Gelb and KatieRose McLaughlin's Theater in Quarantine

January 8 at 8pm EST - Sunny Hitt's ON VIEW: WFH

January 9 at 9pm EST - Split Bill: Teresa Braun's Virtual Queerality (VQ) Live; Kennie Zhou's A Blueish Fever Dream; Tina Wang's ¿comfortidades' e??ae??e???

January 10 at 5pm EST - Object Collection's Untitled Rohmer Project

January 13 at 9pm EST - Split Bill: Nic Adams + Lee Rayment's 'Stiff Drink!?' with Dr. Eustice Sissy (Psy.D.), presents: A Corona Cam Show; Leonie Bell's Einst träumte ich von dir: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns" (transl. Once, I Dreamed of You: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns)

January 14 at 8pm EST - an_outskirt's Mga Stasyon: an opera in vignettes

January 15 at 8pm EST - Fringe and Fur's Madge Love

January 16 at 9pm EST- Split Bill: Jess Barbagallo's The Puzzlers Return, Tentatively; Comrade Barbie's Comrade Barbie, Let's Go Party!

January 17 at 5pm EST- Deepali Gupta's I Love You Stranger

January 19 at 7:30pm EST - Split Bill: Amanda Hunt/IV Castellanos' Conduit; Salomé Egas's Zurciendo Retazos; Stacy Lynn Smith's RECKONING

January 21 at 8pm EST - Pioneers Go East Collective's Lucky Star

January 22 at 8pm EST - Split Bill: Chris Ignacio's How to Sing: A Survival Guide and Darian Dauchan's Lift Off

January 23 at 8pm EST - Split Bill: YACKEZ's The New World Paradigm; Yeujia Low's Animal Empire

January 24 at 7pm EST - Tessa Barlow-Ochshorn's How To Wake Up!

January 27 8pm and 9pm - Split Bill: Ben Holbrook's Theatre Immaterial; Sanaz Ghajar's Enter Porter

January 28 at 9pm EST - Panoply Performance Lab's Heidegger's Indiana

January 29 at 9pm EST - Split Bill: Ellpetha + Camillo's Night Descends at Svalbard; Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar

January 30 at 8pm EST - Split Bill: Wi-Moto Nyoka's And Then I Wake Up; underlords' BLOODSHOT: The Call

January 31 at 7pm EST - Split Bill: Hannah Kallenbach's Purell Piece; José María's Break the Spell



