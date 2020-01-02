The Bell House Has Announced its Upcoming Schedule

The Bell House has released its upcoming schedule!

A DRINKING GAME NYC PRESENTS LEGALLY BLONDE

Saturday · January 18, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$18.00 / Ages 21+

What's "A Drinking Game"? Well, take your favorite 80s or 90s flick, mix in a live staged reading, add a dash of your favorite beverage, and you've got one hell of a cocktail.

Talented actors perform cult classics for a live audience. One night only. A new show every month-comedies like The Princess Bride, Back to the Future, and Ghostbusters.

Each movie comes with a list of buzzwords and phrases-when you hear one, a bell rings and everybody drinks! The actors are in on the fun, too. Plus, when someone says a name, the actor playing that character has to drink. So as the evening progresses, the show's bound to get a little wacky."

DUNCAN TRUSSELL

Thursday · February 6, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$25.00 / Ages 21+

DUNCAN TRUSSELL is a comedian and podcaster. His podcast, the Duncan Trussell Family Hour, has been downloaded over 25 million times and has a global following.

Duncan co-hosted Syfy's "Joe Rogan Questions Everything" and appeared on TBS's "The Pete Holmes Show ", "Drunk History", Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time", and wrote and acted in the MTV series "Story Pig. He also voices the regularly occurring character, Ron James, on Cartoon Network's "Adventure Time."

He is a regular on "The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast." and tours the US and internationally performing stand up and/or his podcast in theaters.

NPR'S ASK ME ANOTHER WITH VIP GUEST: DAN DEACON

Ophira Eisenberg, Jonathan Coulton

Wednesday · February 19, 2020

Doors: 6:45 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$15.00 - $20.00 / Ages 21+

Ask Me Another is the rambunctious live show from NPR and WNYC that mixes trivia games with comedy and music to make an hour of mind-boggling fun. Host Ophira Eisenberg invites guests, celebrities, and listeners alike to take on challenges and to be serenaded by house musician Jonathan Coulton, with one contestant crowned the episode's Ask Me Another champion.

Ask Me Another is recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.





