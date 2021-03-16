The American Opera Project's Composers and The Voice Awarded NEA Grant

The American Opera Project (AOP) has been awarded a $25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Composers & the Voice (C&V). AOP's training program is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support Composers & the Voice and The American Opera Project," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "The American Opera Project is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year."

The American Opera Project (AOP) is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2023 cycle of Composers & the Voice. Created and led by C&V Artistic Director Steven Osgood, six composers and up to three librettists will be selected for two-year fellowships to explore the fundamentals of writing for the voice and Lyric Stage. Workshop sessions with professional opera singers, mentors, and instructors will be held at AOP's home base in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, as well as online, as necessitated by CDC guidelines. Applications and complete information are available at www.aopopera.org/composers-voice. The deadline for applications is April 1st with fellowships being announced by July 1st.

The American Opera Project's Artistic Director, Mila Henry says this about the project:

"Composers & the Voice falls under one of the three pillars of AOP's mission-training the future of operatic composition, both musical and dramaturgical. We are grateful to the NEA for recognizing the value of this guidance, allowing us to continue introducing new creators, and new stories, to the operatic catalogue."

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.