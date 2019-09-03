The 19th Annual Coney Island Film Festival Returns September 13

The 19th annual installment of the Coney Island Film Festival (named one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals" by MovieMaker Magazine) hits the shores of Coney Island from Friday, September 13th through Sunday, September 15th. This year's festival features 106 films from around the world; a stunning array of independent filmmaking, as diverse as the neighborhood it represents. Subjects range from the profound to the profane, showcasing the independent spirit and irreverent nature of the one and only Coney Island.



The festival kicks off on Friday, September 13th at 7:30pm in the Coney Island Museum with the New York Festival Premiere of the Documentary Feature "Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace", Directed by April Wright. The film covers the evolution of the movie business over the past century, from penny arcades and nickelodeons, to the grand movie palaces built by the studios, and what happened over the decades as they were challenged by television, decaying downtowns, multiplexes, and cell phone cinema.



Following the screening, it's our Opening Night Party, 9:30 p.m. at the Freak Bar and Sideshows by the Seashore. It's an evening of live performance featuring Sideshow, Magic and Burlesque! Hosted by Adam RealMan. Beer, wine and food will be served.



The Coney Island Film festival offers a huge variety of Shorts, Features, Documentaries, Animation, Experimental, Science Fiction, Made in Coney Island, Horror Films, and Music Videos spread throughout 17 program blocks, making CIFF, a festival with something for everyone.

Highlights include:



Program 6, Saturday, September 14th at 6pm, "Coney Island Films", featuring short films shot in and around Coney Island!

Program 8, Saturday, September 14th, 8pm, Our wildly popular Horror Shorts Program returns again this year. Nine films from the bizarre to the macabre, that are bound to scare and shock the audience!

Program 9, Saturday, September 14th, 9pm, CIFF Presents the Brooklyn Premiere of the Narrative Feature "The Incoherents" directed by Jared Barel. Four forty somethings in various stages of middle aged stagnation reform their 90's indie rock band. As they brush the dust off and struggle to find the old magic the band battles for relevancy amongst a new wave of younger acts in a greatly changed musical landscape.



In keeping with annual tradition, the festival will screen the 1979 Coney Island cult classic "The Warriors" (40th year anniversary of the film's release), Program 10, 10:30pm on Saturday, September 14th, at Sideshows By The Seashore.

Program 11, Sunday, September 15th, 1pm, Animation, Fourteen animated films from some of the businesses best animators.

Program 13, Sunday, September 15th, 3pm, CIFF presents: the Documentary Feature "Last Stop Coney Island: The Life and Photography of Harold Feinstein" exploring the extraordinary life, stunning photography and life-affirming legacy of Harold Feinstein. It's a portrait of a true artist who unerringly followed his muse, for better or worse, and despite early acclaim from the nascent photography scene in New York in the 40s & 50s...is largely unknown today.



Wrapping up the festival's last screening block (Program 16) on Sunday, September 15th at 6pm, is another set of "Coney Island Films", featuring films centered and themed around Coney Island.



An awards ceremony takes place Sunday, September 15th, 8pm at the Eldorado Auto Skooter, 1216 Surf Ave., where filmmakers and full festival pass holders get to ride the bumper cars, right after the awards are handed out!



Coney Island Film Festival

September 13-15, 2019



Films screen at Coney Island USA's Sideshows by the Seashore (Ground Floor) and the Coney Island Museum (2nd Floor), both located inside the landmarked Coney Island USA building at 1208 Surf Ave., between Stillwell Ave. and West 12st in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

By Subway: D, F, N or Q lines to the Coney Island/Stillwell Avenue stop.



Tickets:

Full Festival Pass (excludes "The Warriors"): $50

Opening Night Screening: $8

Opening Night Party: $25

Saturday Screening Pass: (all Saturday Screenings excluding "The Warriors"): $15

Saturday Night Screening of The Warriors: $10

Sunday Screening Pass: (all Sunday Screenings) $12

Any Individual Program Screening: $8



Schedule and advance tickets are available at: www.coneyislandfilmfestival.com



Remaining tickets and passes are available day of, at the box office.





