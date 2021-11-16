THE GROH SHOW Will Be Performed at Brooklyn Comedy Collective Next Month

The Groh Show comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn NY 11206, on December 4 at 7pm.

Building off his last two solo shows, The Groh Show and Young Republican: A True Story (which he performed in the Berlin Fringe Festival), this show takes you on an autobiographical journey of a young man living in Milwaukee, WI in the early aughts, working as a mortgage broker, living a VIP nightclub lifestyle fueled by booze and drugs, and engaged to a Russian escort, all before the age of 25.

Danny will take you through his rock bottom crash, and the discovery of his true self. Danny can be seen in Joe Pera Talks With You (S3, Ep.3), Late Night With Seth Meyers - The Wrong Take, Comedy Central - Sunset Peak, Addiction Busters. He also has an awesome website www.dannygroh.com.

Opening Act: Dan Licata (Joe Pera Talks With You, SNL)

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/210029171907

BCC: https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/groh-show

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/438874001006683