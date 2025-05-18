Superposition House to Present THESE ARE THE RULES Double Bill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Superposition House, a new production company led by theatre-makers Emilia Littin-Egaña, Abigail Rhyne, and Rohan Padmakumar, will present These Are the Rules, a double-bill of original plays by rising playwright Caylie Filipa, premiering at Brooklyn Art Haus. This production marks the team's official debut in New York's independent theatre scene. Performances will take place at Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, on June 12, 14 & 15, 2025 at 7:30 PM.

These Are the Rules offers an intimate, emotionally charged look at the complex dynamics of domestic life through two distinct works - This World Is Mine, a powerful exploration of trauma, agency, and survival; and Game Night, a darkly comedic take on power dynamics and the fine line between connection and competition.

With a focus on intimate storytelling and fresh artistic voices, Superposition House aims to bring new energy to New York's performance landscape. These Are the Rules reflects the group's mission to uplift early-career artists and platform work that resonates with honesty, tension, and nuance.

About Superposition House:

Superposition House is a producing collective founded by Emilia Littin-Egaña, Abigail Rhyne, and Rohan Padmakumar. The group is dedicated to supporting original, boundary-pushing work and fostering collaboration among emerging voices in theatre. These Are the Rules is their first public production.

