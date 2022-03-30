Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute and The Campaign School at Yale University Hosts SCCI Unbought Unbossed Conversations

The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (SCCI) in collaboration with The Campaign School at Yale University (TCSYale) is continually honoring the legacy of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm with the SCCI Unbought Unbossed Conversation(sm) series, with the second edition "The Power of Choice -Your One Vote". Celebrity Host, Entrepreneur, and SCCI Board Member Angela Yee engages in a much-needed discussion with special guest Congresswoman Barbara Lee on the past and future of our voting rights, what is at stake, and what becomes possible when we empower our one vote on March 30, 8:30pm to 9:30pm EST via Zoom.

Serving as the first African American woman to run in a major party, Shirley Chisholm's fearless determination has been an inspiration. The SCCI Unbought Unbossed Conversation in partnership with The Campaign School at Yale celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Congresswoman Chisholm declaring her bid for President of the United States in 1972. With SCCI Unbought Unbossed moderator Angela Yee's warm and signature style, we will get to know the community that has held it down for decades from the walls of Congress to the communities around the world that fondly emanate Shirley's mantra to be "Unbought and Unbossed".

Quoted by Congresswoman Chisholm, "You don't make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering, and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas."

