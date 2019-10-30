Screenwriter Jose Rivera To Speak At St. Francis College

José Rivera will discuss his career as a writer in theater, film, and TV with Ben Snyder, the Dramatic Writing Coordinator for St. Francis College's MFA Program, on November 9, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at St. Francis College's Brooklyn Heights campus: 180 Remsen Street, Brooklyn.

Rivera is the first Puerto Rican screenwriter nominated for an Academy Award, for his adapted screenplay of The Motorcycle Diaries (2004), Che Guevara's chronicle of his life-changing motorcycle trip with Alberto Granado.

Rivera co-created and co-produced the NBC series Eerie, Indiana (1991-92), and contributed as a writer to numerous TV shows including Family Matters (ABC-TV). His plays have been produced throughout the United States and translated into multiple languages. Rivera has won two Obie Awards for playwriting, a Kennedy Center Fund for New American plays Grant, a Fulbright Arts Fellowship in playwriting, a Whiting Award, a McKnight Fellowship, the 2005 Norman Lear Writing Award, a 2005 Impact Award and a Berilla Kerr Playwriting Award.

An Evening With José Rivera is the latest event produced by Write in Brooklyn, a new St. Francis College MFA discussion series with prominent writers from a range of genres. Prior participants include Dominique Morisseau, the Tony-nominated book-writer of the Broadway smash musical Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations, young adult novelist Jason Reynolds, author/actor Amber Tamblyn, and screenwriter/playwright Seth Zvi Rosenfeld.

Interviewer Ben Snyder is also an accomplished playwright and screenwriter. His feature film directorial debut, 11:55, with Julia Stiles and John Leguizamo is currently streaming on Showtime. His original TV pilot, Nobody's Nobody's is in development with Warner Brothers Digital. He was the Story Consultant for the award-winning documentary The Wolfpack. His plays have been produced at P.S. 122, The Vineyard Theater, Crossroads Theatre, The Apollo Theater, New York Stage and Film, and at HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival.

An Evening José Rivera is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://joserivera.eventbrite.com





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You