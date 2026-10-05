STRINGS OF SOUL Concert Will Come to Roulette

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hammered dulcimer virtuoso Max ZT, santoor (zither) master Kunal Gunjal, and Amit Kavthekar, a top-ranking tabla (drums) player of his generation, unite in a groundbreaking musical journey combining jazz, American folk, and traditional Indian classical music. Grammy-nominated Max ZT, whose sound draws from deep study with the legendary Shivkumar Sharma in India and the Cissoko griot family in Senegal, is known for his innovative technique and global approach; he has recorded extensively beyond genres. Kunal Gunjal, a Global Music award-winning artist and featured musician on Oscar-winning films, was a longtime disciple of Shivkumar Sharma with whom he performed over the years. Amit Kavthekar studied with Alla Rakha and Zakir Hussain, and has played with many eminent Indian musicians, including Shivkumar Sharma, Amjad Ali Khan and Shahid Parvez, and recently toured with jazz and world music guitarist Al Di Meola.

Max ZT has redefined his instrument's role in contemporary music. He leads the internationally touring trio House of Waters, scored an Emmy-winning documentary for ESPN, and is a core creative partner with Priya Darshini, Manu Delago, and Dan Whitehouse, reflecting his ongoing work across experimental, cinematic, and cross-cultural music. His endless curiosity took him to India, where he began studying santoor (an early predecessor of the dulcimer) under the legendary Shivkumar Sharma and stayed in Mumbai for two years. Later, Max and his band, House of Waters, shared stages with Ravi Shankar, Tinariwen, Jimmy Cliff, and Bela Fleck, and released two acclaimed albums on Snarky Puppy's GroundUP Music label. In addition to his work with the band, Max toured the world as a solo performer and co-wrote with his wife, Indian singer Priya Darshini, the Grammy-nominated Periphery album.

Kunal Gunjal has taken the ancient classical and Kashmiri folk instrument, the 100-stringed santoor, in new directions while also staying true to the centuries old raga tradition he learned. Kunal has performed at some of the premier festivals and venues around the world and is the first Indian classical musician to perform at the Big Ears Festival - traditionally an American country music and jazz festival - in 2026. He is the architect of the world's first electric santoor. In addition to performing, he has conducted residencies and workshops at Boston University, Wellesley College, and Johns Hopkins University. His recent album, When Time Stood Still (Reprise), released in March of 2026 with Amit Kavthekar is a tribute to their gurus, Shivkumar Sharma and Zakir Hussain.

Amit Kavthekar, the last ganda-bandh shagird (disciple) of Alla Rakha (Ravi Shankar's longtime drummer), began his studies with the renowned tabla player when he was six years old, and later continued his studies with Zakir Hussain, an international phenomenon in percussion and world music. Amit has had frequent collaborations with Western classical, jazz and fusion musicians. He is a member of the Purnalokha quartet along with David Balakrishnan of the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, played with the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, and is a founding member of the Sawaari band, which explores music from different parts of the world. He is currently teaching tabla in the New England School of Music in Massachusetts, and also teaches master classes and workshops in various universities.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 14 Hrs 57 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Brooklyn Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming