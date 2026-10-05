STRINGS OF SOUL Concert Will Come to Roulette
The trio performs at Roulette in Downtown Brooklyn with musicians trained by legendary Indian masters.
Hammered dulcimer virtuoso Max ZT, santoor (zither) master Kunal Gunjal, and Amit Kavthekar, a top-ranking tabla (drums) player of his generation, unite in a groundbreaking musical journey combining jazz, American folk, and traditional Indian classical music. Grammy-nominated Max ZT, whose sound draws from deep study with the legendary Shivkumar Sharma in India and the Cissoko griot family in Senegal, is known for his innovative technique and global approach; he has recorded extensively beyond genres. Kunal Gunjal, a Global Music award-winning artist and featured musician on Oscar-winning films, was a longtime disciple of Shivkumar Sharma with whom he performed over the years. Amit Kavthekar studied with Alla Rakha and Zakir Hussain, and has played with many eminent Indian musicians, including Shivkumar Sharma, Amjad Ali Khan and Shahid Parvez, and recently toured with jazz and world music guitarist Al Di Meola.
Max ZT has redefined his instrument's role in contemporary music. He leads the internationally touring trio House of Waters, scored an Emmy-winning documentary for ESPN, and is a core creative partner with Priya Darshini, Manu Delago, and Dan Whitehouse, reflecting his ongoing work across experimental, cinematic, and cross-cultural music. His endless curiosity took him to India, where he began studying santoor (an early predecessor of the dulcimer) under the legendary Shivkumar Sharma and stayed in Mumbai for two years. Later, Max and his band, House of Waters, shared stages with Ravi Shankar, Tinariwen, Jimmy Cliff, and Bela Fleck, and released two acclaimed albums on Snarky Puppy's GroundUP Music label. In addition to his work with the band, Max toured the world as a solo performer and co-wrote with his wife, Indian singer Priya Darshini, the Grammy-nominated Periphery album.
Kunal Gunjal has taken the ancient classical and Kashmiri folk instrument, the 100-stringed santoor, in new directions while also staying true to the centuries old raga tradition he learned. Kunal has performed at some of the premier festivals and venues around the world and is the first Indian classical musician to perform at the Big Ears Festival - traditionally an American country music and jazz festival - in 2026. He is the architect of the world's first electric santoor. In addition to performing, he has conducted residencies and workshops at Boston University, Wellesley College, and Johns Hopkins University. His recent album, When Time Stood Still (Reprise), released in March of 2026 with Amit Kavthekar is a tribute to their gurus, Shivkumar Sharma and Zakir Hussain.
Amit Kavthekar, the last ganda-bandh shagird (disciple) of Alla Rakha (Ravi Shankar's longtime drummer), began his studies with the renowned tabla player when he was six years old, and later continued his studies with Zakir Hussain, an international phenomenon in percussion and world music. Amit has had frequent collaborations with Western classical, jazz and fusion musicians. He is a member of the Purnalokha quartet along with David Balakrishnan of the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, played with the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, and is a founding member of the Sawaari band, which explores music from different parts of the world. He is currently teaching tabla in the New England School of Music in Massachusetts, and also teaches master classes and workshops in various universities.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Impossible But True
Old Stone House (10/16-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Light As Air
Tenet Vocal Artists (5/08-5/08)
|
Still Life with Dowland and Britten
Ascension Episcopal (10/16-10/16)
|
International Party Girl
Brooklyn Art Haus (10/20-10/20)
|
Ectoplasm
spit&vigor tiny baby black box theater (9/24-10/31)
|
Broadway Close Up: William Finn
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (10/26-10/26)
|
Broadway Close Up: Bound for Broadway
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (11/16-11/16)
|
The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
|
Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy
The Rat NYC (10/03-11/28)
|
Anamerican: A True Hero
Pine Box Rock Shop (10/17-10/17)