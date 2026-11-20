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The world premiere production of Lynn Nottage and John Legend’s new musical IMITATION OF LIFE will launch a digital rush policy in partnership with TodayTix. IMITATION OF LIFE begins performances this Saturday, November 21st, at The Griffin Theater at The Shed, in a co-production with National Black Theatre, directed by Whitney White.

Rush Tickets

The Shed is partnering with TodayTix to offer same-day $57 ($49 plus fees) Rush tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app for Imitation of Life beginning Monday, November 23. Digital Rush tickets will be available the morning of each performance beginning at 9AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's performance. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day. Rush tickets will be available until two hours before the performance, subject to inventory availability, and will be available for select performances beginning November 23.

Performances for IMITATION OF LIFE begin on Saturday, November 21, 2026 with an official opening on Thursday, December 3, for a strictly limited 6-week engagement through Sunday, January 3, 2027. A limited number of additional discounted tickets are available to patrons under 30 at theshed.org.

Under 30 Tickets

Guests ages 29 or younger may purchase up to two Under 30 tickets for $25 each. Under 30 seats are denoted with a star on the seat map. Pre-purchased Under 30 tickets will be held at will call starting one hour prior to curtain, where valid photo ID with proof of age must be presented to pick up each ticket. Each guest attending on an Under 30 ticket must be under the age of 30. Guests who are unable to verify their age eligibility will be required to pay the difference in cost for a full price ticket or forfeit their ticket(s) without a refund.

The full cast for IMITATION OF LIFE includes Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as “Delilah,” Jessica Vosk as “Bea,” Michael Luwoye as “Elroy,” Charlie Thurston as “Archie,” Aleyse Shannon as “Adult Peola,” Scarlett London Diviney as “Young Peola,” Lily Gilliam as “Young Jessie,” and an ensemble that will feature Karli Dinardo, E.J. Hamilton, Sheldon Henry, Dan Horn, Aliah James, Evan Latta, Kyle Taylor Parker, Morgan Jeanell Robbins, Martell Dimitri Ruffin, Clifton Samuels, Carla R. Stewart and Ryan Vona. The swings and offstage covers for the production are Zach Bravo, Skylar Geary, Dava Huesca, Malik Kitchen, Zoe Brooke Reed, and Zoe Rock. Kayla Davion is the standby for “Delilah.”

Across the neon rush of 1920s Atlantic City and the harder edges of 1930s New York, two single mothers—one Black, one White—and their daughters build a life together, chasing success and love by very different rules. Their stories ask what we sacrifice to be seen—and what we pass down to the ones who come after us.

Inspired by Fannie Hurst’s best-selling 1933 novel and the landmark 1934 and 1959 Universal films, Imitation of Life arrives for its world premiere in this strictly limited engagement.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 10% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 11% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 8% 5 WIllow Wilson - INTIMATE APPAREL Gallery Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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