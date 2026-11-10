Radical Evolution Marks 15 Years With Quinceañera-Style Celebration in Dumbo

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Radical Evolution, the performance collective behind Canciones, Loving and Loving, Songs About Trains, and the Street Theatre Crew, is turning 15 and celebrating 21st Century Performances on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 7 to 9:30 pm at The Dumbo Loft (155 Water Street, Brooklyn). Tickets can be purchased here.

Inspired by the spirit of a quinceañera, the evening marks a coming of age: honoring where the company has been, who it is today, and raising a glass to the decades ahead. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner, open bar, live performances, and a DJ dance party alongside the company's community of artists, organizers, and supporters.

The celebration will also raise funds for Radical Evolution's next chapter, supporting the company's ability to pay artists for their work, build connections with organizers, and bring performance to unexpected spaces across all five boroughs.

'We are overjoyed to be gathering with our community to celebrate this milestone,' said Radical Evolution co-founders Meropi Peponides and Beto O'Byrne. 'For 15 years, we have been so grateful to be part of a vibrant community of artists, organizers, and makers, carrying on the tradition of artists maintaining their agency in making. As we grow into future iterations, we draw endless inspiration from the generations of performance makers who forged their own unique paths.'

The event will feature performances by Julián Mesri, Sara Ornelas, Carlo Alban, EJ Zimmerman, Beto O'Byrne, Alicia Raquel Morales, lisa nevada, and Alan Washington. The creative team includes Omayra Garriga Casiano, Daisy Torralba, and Carolina Hurtado Castro.

About Radical Evolution

Radical Evolution was founded in 2011 with the mission of creating artistic events that seek to understand the complexities of our multicultural existence in the 21st Century. The company uses an ensemble-based approach to create aesthetically and formally rigorous events that bring together people from disparate backgrounds to break down barriers between cultures and creative practices.

Through fifteen years of creative work, the company has developed and produced five full-length theatrical productions, two podcasts, a book, and launched a year-round ensemble, The Street Theatre Crew, which collaborates with progressive social movements across NYC and beyond.

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