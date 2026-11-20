





On Monday, York Theatre Company honored Tony Award winning actress Kelli O'Hara with the 34th Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre. Watch exclusive video footage from inside the event, including O'Hara's acceptance and performances from Anna Zavelson, Patrick Wilson, and more.

"This particular honor is especially meaningful to me because of how and why this journey of mine started in the first place," O'Hara said in her speech. "I grew up on a farm in the middle of the country with almost no access to live theater at all. I didn’t visit New York City or see a Broadway show until I was 21 years old. So as a child, I mainly had movie musicals. Therefore, I had Rodgers and Hammerstein, thanks to my mom."​

Theater Historian and Drama Desk co-president Charles Wright was also honored with The York Theatre Founders' Award, named after The York founder Janet Hayes Walker for individuals who have made a significant impact on the sustainability of the arts.

Since its inception in 1988, the Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala has been a highlight of the New York theater season, celebrating legendary figures in musical theater and supporting The York Theatre's mission of developing new musicals and preserving notable works from the past. Past honorees have included Harold Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, and André De Shields.

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