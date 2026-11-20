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brooklynONE productions and Dialogue With Three Chords presented the world premiere of The Sad Truth About Country Songs, a Southern Gothic drama by Stephen Gracia, featuring Ashlie Atkinson and Dan Jameson. The play premiered as a special one-night-only staged reading, featuring a live band and original music, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Tom Kane Theatre. See photos!

Set in a house just outside Coalmont, Tennessee, The Sad Truth About Country Songs follows Amos Bartow, a man in his late 20s who has escaped custody and returned home to see his dying mother, Darla, one last time. Over the course of their final night together, mother and son confront family, faith, addiction, poverty, regret, and the choices that have shaped their lives. Their shared love of country music becomes a way of communicating the memories and emotions they struggle to express.

The piece is not a traditional musical, but rather a play with songs. Its original compositions were written by Stephen Gracia, Michael LoPorto, and Joseph Millazzo of the psychedelic dark-folk trio GreenLady. Millazzo performed with the live band during the reading.

The Sad Truth About Country Songs has been in development for a decade. The play was first publicly presented in October 2016 as part of Dialogue With Three Chords (D3C), the independent theatre collective founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto. In 2018, a one-act version received Second Prize at the Dubuque Fine Arts Players' National One-Act Play Festival in Iowa.

The cast featured Ashlie Atkinson as Darla Bartow and Dan Jameson as Amos Bartow. The creative team included Stephen Gracia as playwright and composer, Michael LoPorto as director and composer, Joseph Millazzo of GreenLady as composer and live musician, Brenden Rorke as musical director, Ben Roth as production stage manager and assistant director, and Anthony Marino as producer.

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