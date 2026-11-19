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This holiday season, 651 ARTS welcomes The Incredible Drunkertons back for the 2nd Annual Funky Sizzling ChristmaHanuKwanzaKuh Holiday Spectacular.

A wildly original theatrical concert concept that fuses disco, satire, and holiday cheer, the show returns for an expanded four-night run from Wednesday, December 2 through Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 651 ARTS’ Downtown Brooklyn home at 10 Lafayette Avenue.

Equal parts live concert and variety show, the production stars twins Sizzle and Funk - the former child stars of the 2000s hit TV series The Incredible Drunkertons. After a 20-year “legal hiatus,” the duo returns to the spotlight with original songs, nostalgic covers, and sketch comedy. With powerhouse vocals, biting humor, and plenty of sequins, Sizzle and Funk are ready to reclaim their names, their legacy, and the dance floor.

“After so many ups and downs in this business, it feels good to be invited back somewhere. I can’t wait to help everyone at 651 ARTS get in the holiday spirit, perhaps while sipping some spirits,” said Funk Drunkerton.

Sizzle Drunkerton continued: “As a mother of so many, I understand the importance of community. I am so excited to consider 651 ARTS part of my ever-evolving family and look forward to being embraced by audiences for four nights!”

Reimagining the variety format with a festive holiday twist, The Incredible Drunkertons is a campy, soulful spectacle that celebrates Black joy and the freedom to reclaim one’s own story. Set in a meta, parallel universe where Sizzle and Funk are bona fide television stars, the show blurs the line between parody and performance art by inviting audiences into the twins’ world for their comeback special. Their ChristmaHanuKwanzaKuh program features an eclectic mix of carols across different holiday traditions, current hits, and original songs, brought to life with rich vocal harmonies and over-the-top choreography. Drawing on the excess and freedom of the disco era, the twins offer a joyful critique of celebrity culture and explore how race shapes who gets a second act in show business.

“The Incredible Drunkertons are a centerpiece of our Fall/Winter season, and I can’t think of a better way to close out the year,” said Toya Lillard, Executive Director of 651 ARTS. “Last year, Sizzle and Funk turned a holiday show into a full-fledged party! We had to bring them back, and this year we’re doing four nights! There’s a spirit of invention in Black performance that Sizzle and Funk capture beautifully. Their humor gives them a way to take on questions of fame and freedom while holding on to the joy that makes the show so irresistible. It embodies the kind of innovative work we’re committed to presenting at 651 ARTS, art that can delight us, challenge us, and deepen our sense of what it means to celebrate ourselves without apology.”

Event Details

The Incredible Drunkertons Present the 2nd Annual Funky Sizzling ChristmaHanuKwanzaKuh Holiday Spectacular

Dates: December 2 & 3, 2026 | 7:30 PM • December 4 & 5, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Location: 651 ARTS – 10 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Tickets: Start at $25

To purchase tickets and for additional information on the show, please click HERE

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