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Due to popular demand, the family-friendly comedy 'Show Up, Kids!' extends its run at The Rat in DUMBO on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 19 at 2:00 p.m. The interactive show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction is a no-show, host Bebe Tabickman gets the kids (and their grownups) to help create a comedy show on the spot by choosing plot, props, characters, costumes, and settings, resulting in a wildly unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest.

The production previously returned to The Rat in DUMBO for Saturday performances from October 3 through November 28.

Creative Team

Featuring Bebe Tabickman & the kids

Written by Peter Michael Marino & the kids

Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids

Music by Michael Andrew

Event Details

When: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5; 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19

Where: The Rat, 68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn 11201 (near A, C, F lines)

Tickets: All tickets $20 (includes fees)

Ages: 3-10

Running Time: 45 minutes

Tickets and show site: www.showup-theshow.com

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