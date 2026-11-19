"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
"SHOW UP, KIDS!" Interactive Family Comedy to Run Additional Saturdays at The Rat in Brooklyn
Tickets are $20 for the 45-minute show, which is designed for children ages 3 to 10.
Due to popular demand, the family-friendly comedy 'Show Up, Kids!' extends its run at The Rat in DUMBO on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 19 at 2:00 p.m. The interactive show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction is a no-show, host Bebe Tabickman gets the kids (and their grownups) to help create a comedy show on the spot by choosing plot, props, characters, costumes, and settings, resulting in a wildly unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest.
The production previously returned to The Rat in DUMBO for Saturday performances from October 3 through November 28.
Creative Team
Featuring Bebe Tabickman & the kids
Written by Peter Michael Marino & the kids
Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids
Music by Michael Andrew
Event Details
When: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5; 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19
Where: The Rat, 68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn 11201 (near A, C, F lines)
Tickets: All tickets $20 (includes fees)
Ages: 3-10
Running Time: 45 minutes
Tickets and show site: www.showup-theshow.com
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