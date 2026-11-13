Photos: Molière in the Park Raises Over $120K at Brooklyn Gala Honoring Lynn Nottage and Tony Gerber

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Brooklyn's Molière in the Park celebrated seven years of free theater for all at its fourth annual OneLove OneTheater Gala on Monday, November 9, at Roulette in Brooklyn, bringing together New York City's theater, arts, philanthropic, and civic communities for an evening of performances and celebration.

The evening was a tremendous success, raising over $120,000 and surpassing its original $85,000 fundraising goal.

The Gala honored two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, Emmy and PGA Award-winning filmmaker Tony Gerber, and New York City Council Member Shahana Hanif, who were recognized with the organization's annual Shoulder to Shoulder Award for their contributions to storytelling, civic engagement, and bringing communities together.

The celebration featured special performances by Molière in the Park artists and friends, Broadway favorites, and music by Drama Desk-nominated composer and cellist Johnathan Moore. Guests also enjoyed a three-course dinner by Night Kitchen BK and a silent auction.

Founded by Executive Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, Molière in the Park continues its mission of bringing free, world-class theater to Brooklyn while supporting equitable wages for professional artists.



































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