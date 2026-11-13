My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Molière in the Park Raises Over $120K at Brooklyn Gala Honoring Lynn Nottage and Tony Gerber
The gala featured performances by Molière in the Park artists, Broadway favorites and music by composer and cellist Johnathan Moore.
Brooklyn's Molière in the Park celebrated seven years of free theater for all at its fourth annual OneLove OneTheater Gala on Monday, November 9, at Roulette in Brooklyn, bringing together New York City's theater, arts, philanthropic, and civic communities for an evening of performances and celebration.
The evening was a tremendous success, raising over $120,000 and surpassing its original $85,000 fundraising goal.
The Gala honored two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, Emmy and PGA Award-winning filmmaker Tony Gerber, and New York City Council Member Shahana Hanif, who were recognized with the organization's annual Shoulder to Shoulder Award for their contributions to storytelling, civic engagement, and bringing communities together.
The celebration featured special performances by Molière in the Park artists and friends, Broadway favorites, and music by Drama Desk-nominated composer and cellist Johnathan Moore. Guests also enjoyed a three-course dinner by Night Kitchen BK and a silent auction.
Founded by Executive Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, Molière in the Park continues its mission of bringing free, world-class theater to Brooklyn while supporting equitable wages for professional artists.
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