Photos: THE MOTH Celebrates 25 Years Of StorySlams With Sold-Out Show

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Acclaimed global storytelling nonprofit The Moth marked 25 years of the StorySLAM, its signature open-mic storytelling competition, on Thursday night with a sold-out, standing-room-only show, UNFILTERED: 25 Years of New York Stories, at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg. Hosted by comedian and storyteller Ophira Eisenberg, the show featured eight storytellers, many of them longtime Moth favorites, each telling a true story live and without notes.

The Unfiltered lineup included Jamie Brickhouse, Julian Goldhagen, Dave Kalema, Sheria Mattis, Carole Radziwill, Jeff Simmermon, Marilyn Torres, and Di Zhao, with music by saxophonist, Matt Carillo. Radziwill, known for her own unfiltered candor and wit on The Real Housewives of New York City, brought both to The Moth stage. The other stories ranged widely: a competitive hot pot showdown; a case of mistaken identity on the basketball court; a first fistfight and the unlikely ally who had the storyteller's back; a lesson in being clear about what you want; and a subway ride that delivered exactly what one storyteller needed in a very New York way.

NYC artist Timothy Goodman created a mural live during the show. Also on hand to celebrate was The Moth founder George Dawes Green, along with past and present Moth board members Pegi Vail, Kristen Naiman, Ari Handel, Deborah Dugan, and Bob Schroeder.

The Moth started the StorySLAM in New York in 2001. Borrowed from poetry slams, the format gives anyone who puts their name in the hat five minutes to tell a true story on the night's theme. It has since spread to 29 cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

More than 4,000 people now tell stories at StorySLAMs each year. Over 25 years, the series has brought hundreds of thousands of people to The Moth as storytellers, audience members, volunteers, members, and supporters.

"Twenty-five years ago, we took a chance on an idea: give ordinary people a stage, a theme, and a few minutes to tell a true story," said Jenifer Hixson, Senior Director at The Moth and one of the original architects of the StorySLAM. "That experiment turned into a community of people willing to share their experiences and listen to one another. The credit goes to the storytellers, audiences, hosts, and producers who kept it going."

Photo Credit: Dmitry Shein for The Moth



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