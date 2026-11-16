Wooster Group's LSD, ITA's THE YEARS and More Set for St. Ann's Warehouse Spring 2027 Season

St. Ann's Warehouse has revealed its Spring 2027 season, presenting three works from women directors, including an avant-garde theater company's psychedelically-augmented reenactment, the intimate memoir of a woman's detailed life sweeping the second half of the 20th century, and a rowdy and virtuosic 1800s melodrama.

LSD (...just the high points…) Renovation

The Wooster Group was the first organization St. Ann's teamed up with when St. Ann's moved to Dumbo 26 years ago, offering the troupe the expansive canvas of its first venue in the neighborhood with To You, The Birdie! (Phédre). Now, in a moment when the company is reconsidering their groundbreaking earlier works (before others do), they kick off Spring 2027 at St. Ann's with one of its most ambitious projects, LSD (...just the high points…) Renovation. Directed by founding member Elizabeth LeCompte, winner of the Venice Biennale Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, the production gives a new generation the opportunity to experience a work that helped establish The Wooster Group as one of the leading avant-garde theater collectives. St. Ann's presents LSD as part of Under the Radar, January 15–February 14.

The Years

Internationaal Theater Amsterdam Artistic Director Eline Arbo, the successor to Ivo van Hove, makes her U.S. debut with The Years, adapting Annie Ernaux's novel into a drama that won her five stars and an Olivier Award. The play—which was a sold-out at the Almeida in London and transferred to the West End—marks its American Premiere and St. Ann's Warehouse debut of the illustrious ITA (March 19-April 3). The production will be performed in Dutch with English subtitles.

The Shaughraun

Tony Award-winning Druid Theatre Co-founder and Artistic Director Garry Hynes (the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play) directs Dion Boucicault's melodrama The Shaughraun (April 17 - May 16), offering American audiences a delightfully lighter side of Druid. The production continues a rich history of St. Ann's imports from the Galway International Arts Festival, where Druid first staged the production last summer. The St. Ann's presentation of The Shaughraun combines with Irish Arts Center's double-bill of J. M. Synge's Riders to the Sea and William Shakespeare's Macbeth (February 18-March 21) to form a banner Druid season in New York. Taken together, the Druid Season demonstrates a radical range from the tragic to the ridiculous, performed by first-rate classical actors.

The programming extends a St. Ann's Warehouse season for the record books. 2026-27 kicked off with the immense public art spectacle Return of the Buffalo and Daniel Fish's Kramer/Fauci. It now charges forth with Emma Rice's revival of her music theater extravaganza Tristan & Yseult (through November 22) and the U.S. premiere of Caroline Guiela Nguyen's sweeping, cinematic Saigon (December 3–20, in association with L'Alliance New York's Crossing The Line Festival).

ST. ANN'S WAREHOUSE SPRING 2027 PROGRAMMING

LSD (...just the high points...) Renovation

The Wooster Group

Directed by Elizabeth LeCompte

January 15–February 14

In this new production directed by Elizabeth LeCompte, The Wooster Group's current company inhabits one of LeCompte and the Group's legendary productions, LSD (…just the high points…). Hailed as a landmark artistic event of the 1980s that redefined the form and pushed theater into entirely new territory, LSD took a wry and peripatetic trip into American history, collaging the moral panics of witchcraft, drugs, and communism. The piece included random readings from '60s counterculture writers, “just the high points” of two famous trials (Salem Witch and the House Un-American Activities Committee), and a reenactment of a rehearsal on LSD — all narrated by the babysitter of psychedelic guru Timothy Leary's children. Working with archival videos, this “renovation” respects the design and intention of the original piece, while the Group's current company extends its spirit into our contemporary moment. Presented in partnership with Under the Radar.

The Years / (De jaren)

Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA)

Adapted and Directed by Eline Arbo

Based on the book by Annie Ernaux

March 19–April 3

One life. Five actresses. A century in motion. In this play based on Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux's fearless masterpiece The Years, five actors create an unapologetic portrait of a woman shaped by a rapidly changing world. Ernaux breaks free from a middle-class upbringing and becomes a writer with a keen political and social consciousness, discovering womanhood, emancipation, sexuality, and class differences in the liberating movements of post-war Europe and America.

“Memory never stops. It pairs the dead with the living, real with imaginary beings, dreams with history.” In The Years, her memories—fully alive with the art, music, joy, and melancholy of a dizzying 20th century—are passed on from self to self like an heirloom tapestry as decades pass. This presentation celebrates both the premiere of the play and the directing debut of Eline Arbo in America. Intimate without becoming small, historical yet personal, The Years celebrates a life before time erases it.

The Shaughraun

Druid Theatre

By Dion Boucicault

Directed by Garry Hynes

April 17–May 16

Set in 19th-century Ireland, The Shaughraun is a comic adventure with romantic entanglements, outrageous villains, and daring heroics. At the heart of it all is Conn, a quick-witted trickster with a knack for getting out of trouble, who slips between worlds with charm and defiance.

Tony Award winner Garry Hynes directs Dion Boucicault's inventive 1874 melodrama, with her singular ensemble of actors. American audiences will experience the unique range of Druid's virtuosity, from the tragic to the ridiculous.

The Shaughraun is part of a banner New York season for Druid that also includes Riders to the Sea and Macbeth at Irish Arts Center. The production marks St. Ann's Warehouse's first time presenting director Garry Hynes's work as well as a significant moment in St. Ann's 20-year history presenting Irish theater. (The Shaughraun is its 17th Irish production since Enda Walsh's The Walworth Farce in 2007.)

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