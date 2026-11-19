"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Love Show to Present GL'AMOUR: A FESTIVE FROLIC at Hidden Jewel Box Theater
Performances take place at the Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a baroque pop-up space in the Theater District, with VIP Loveseat seating for two available.
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater will present Gl'Amour: A Festive Frolic, an immersive holiday cabaret production by theatrical dance company The Love Show, on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 8 p.m.
The production combines dance, burlesque, theater, and music in a setting inspired by Rococo aesthetics, disco, and speakeasy cabarets. Audiences will be transported to the fictional Madame Fields' Patisserie, which doubles as an underground cabaret, for an evening of performances and interactive theatrical elements.
The venue's exact location, entrance instructions, and password will be provided to ticket holders following purchase.
Founded as a theatrical dance company, The Love Show incorporates multiple dance styles, comedy, and dramatic storytelling into its performances. The New York-based company has created five original full-length productions, including works that have toured internationally in Japan and Mexico, and has held three long-term residencies with Chashama.
The company has performed at venues including the Brooklyn Museum, the National Museum of American History, and the Plaza Hotel. Its additional credits include participation in The Public Theater's Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The troupe has also toured Egypt, Italy, Japan, and Mexico.
Tickets for Gl'Amour: A Festive Frolic are $40 for general admission, which includes two complimentary refreshments, or $120 for a VIP loveseat for two, which includes one complimentary bottle.
Tickets are limited and available at loveshow.eventbrite.com.
Photo Credit: John Huntington
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