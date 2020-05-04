New Musical Webseries IS THIS ART NOW: A MUSICAL IN THE TIME OF CORONA Launches





New original musical webseries, "IS THIS ART NOW: A Musical in the Time of Corona" launched on Sunday, May 3rd. Written and directed by NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing students James Salem and Jessie Field, "IS THIS ART NOW" documents life in quarantine for friends trying to connect over zoom and write a musical webseries about friends trying to connect over zoom and write a musical webseries about... well, you get it! Funny, charming, heart-warming, and at times surprisingly deep - this new musical theatre-esque virtual romp features original songs, stellar vocal performances, and a candid look at quarantined life for young artists. New episodes will drop every evening at 7pm, for the week of May 3rd.

Due to the pandemic, the members of Cycle 29 at the Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program have had the 29-Hour Readings of their thesis musicals indefinitely postponed. Unable to watch their thesis musicals have a life, members of Cycle 29 banded together to move their art to a New Medium. This homespun webseries was shot almost entirely through Zoom, and recorded remotely using iphones and makeshift home studios.

The cast is made up of a host of talented NYU Tisch and Hunter College alumni; Jessica Lamdon, James Salem, Erin Hoerchler, Enzo Veiga, Sean Eads, Lydia Breckon, Jessie Field, Jared Field, Jillian Stevens, and Brandy Hoang Collier. Original songs feature the music of Erin Hoerchler, Sean Eads, Jared Field, Josh Ben-Ami, and James Salem, with lyrics by Jessie Field and James Salem. Maggie Sharp Tallan rounds out the team as technical and design support.

The episodes are 4-8 minutes long, and each features a new original song.

"IS THIS ART NOW" will be releasing episodes every day for the week of May 3rd, at 7pm.

You can watch them on the official youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTRANTOuTOiCH5cIcXpPy1Q?fbclid=IwAR3RJZbARODR5MWUKNWoW4rzURrx1mCJW_WPwL0j_CRso2QiOww7oHCbJYE

Instagram @isthisartnowwebseries

Additional seasons are in the works.





