New Historical Play UNION SPRINGS to Premiere at Residency Unlimited

A new historical fanfiction play, Union Springs, will premiere this week at Residency Unlimited in Brooklyn. Written and directed by Alma Pannier, the production reimagines life in 18th-century Union, Maine, drawing loosely from John L. Sibley’s 1851 chronicle A History of the Town of Union, Maine.

Set during the town’s early settlement period, the play follows two residents who discover that the surrounding woods are being logged in secret. Their investigation leads them into an unexpected marriage and a broader conflict over the use and control of the community’s natural resources. As personal and political stakes escalate, Union Springs reflects on themes of land stewardship, resource extraction, and early American identity.

The cast includes Rezarta Seferi, David Buchbinder, Jamie Hook, Chloe Friend, Charlotte Soehner, Sarah Alpert, José Miguel López, and Alma Pannier.

Union Springs marks the first live theater performance to be staged at Residency Unlimited, located at 360 Court Street, Brooklyn.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

May 29 at 7:30 PM (Preview)

May 30 at 7:30 PM (Premiere)

May 31 at 2:30 PM (Matinee) and 7:30 PM

June 1 at 7:30 PM

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

