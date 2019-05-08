Narrows Community Theater presents "On The Town" opening May 10th at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater, Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Directed and Choreographed by Marcus S. Daniel, Music Directed by Matt Benson, Stage Management by Jenna Marie Sparacio, Assistant Stage Management by Rantea Thompson, Costume Design by Adrianna Covone, Set Design by Patrick Nash Design, Lighting Design by Duane Pagano and Sound Design by Steve Jacobs.

With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of Three Sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. Goofy ladies' man Ozzie is looking for a date - -maybe seven or eight - and studious innocent Chip, guidebook in hand, has several days' worth of tourist attractions to check off his list. But when idealistic Gabey falls for the photograph of lovely Miss Turnstiles, a subway beauty queen, they all join in an ambitious scavenger hunt around the city to locate this dream girl -- and, on the way, find all of the romance, adventure, and New York atmosphere for which they could wish. Joined by Claire, a sophisticated anthropologist with a red-hot heart, and Hildy, a sweetly aggressive cab driver on the lam, the sailors careen through museums and nightclubs, Carnegie Hall and Coney Island, before Gabey and Ivy are finally united -- just in the knick of time. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest.

Says Marcus S. Daniel, Director of "On The Town", "On The Town may very well be one of the Crown Jewels of Music Theatre comedy, so don't miss your chance to come see it! Without a doubt you'll walk away humming the songs, raving about the unbelievable amount of dance packed into the show and did we mention that there is a d dinosaur?! Its been a joy to craft this show with this cast and crew who have all risen to a very high bar. We truly hope that everyone takes a chance on this lover letter to New York City!"

Cast in "On The Town" are Max Maxwell as Gabey, Ethan Feder as Chip, Gregory Ramsey as Ozzy, Alexandra Nicopoulous as Hildy, Claire Wampler as Ivy, Heidi Crane as Claire, Dayle Vander Sande as Judge Pitkin, Rose Ann Rabut as Lucy Schmeeler, Katrina Johnson-Akers as Madame Dilly and Sherry Wallack as Little Old Lady. The ensemble consists of Alex Deverson, Amelie Jacobs, Annika Krupczyn, Emily Missud, James Gallagher, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Esther Sanchez, James Canal, James "Icon" Grant, Tim Akers, Jennifer Justice, Junko Yasuda, Keiko Tomita, Makiko Yuri and Peter Rezkalla.

Show dates are Friday, May 10th at 8pm, Saturday, May 11th at 8pm, Sunday May 12th at 2pm, Friday May 17th at 8pm, Saturday May 18th at 8pm and Sunday May 19th at 2pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors/Student under 21, $15 for children under 12. Group rate available.

For reservations and more information call (718)482-3173, email NCT@NCTheaterNY.com or order tickets online at www.NarrowsCommunityTheater.com Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the performance.





