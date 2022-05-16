Fort Greene Preparatory Academy and PS 46 Celebrate Impactful Education For Brooklyn Youth With Community Block Party

Fort Greene Preparatory Academy (FGPA) and PS 46, a Brooklyn-based public elementary and middle school campus, will host Stepping Into Spring, a summer block party, on Saturday, May 21, featuring student performances, food, and fun for all ages. Committed to the development of intellectual independence and responsible leaders who celebrate excellence on their shared campus, the schools celebrate excellence in arts education on their shared campus.

FGPA and PS 46 are committed to providing a forward-thinking and inclusive education. In establishing local and internationally renowned arts partnerships over the last decade, the arts have positively impacted FGPA and PS 46 students. Arts and social-emotional learning programs have increased performance in reading, writing, communication tools, and public speaking-preparing well-rounded and innovative students entering high school upon graduation. Stepping Into Spring invites local arts partners to perform, engage with, and inspire attendees.

Brooklyn Music School's Artist Certificate Band will perform and additional musicians will host drumming circles and lessons. Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble's interdisciplinary group will gather stories from the community as inspiration for a live and interactive soundpainting performance. Theatre students from Irondale Ensemble Project's Young Company will perform, as well as dancers from Creative Outlet. Visual arts activities will be offered by Studio in a School, and screen printing from BRIC Arts. In addition, PS 46 The Magnet School of Communications and Media Arts Through Applied Learning, will host a Zumba workshop in the courtyard area of the shared campus. Activities by University Settlement will also take center stage at the festive block party celebration. From art-making to face painting to giant slides and games, the afternoon will be immersive and interactive with arts and innovation at its core. Additional resources from the Brooklyn Public Library, Caring for Community will be on-hand to engage with families.

Through arts workshops, field trips, and mentorships, FGPA shines a special light on the importance of the arts in education. "A recent report by Americans for the Arts states that young people who participate regularly in the arts are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, than children who do not participate," explains Paula Lettiere, principal of Fort Greene Preparatory Academy. "These students also have fewer disciplinary infractions, as well as higher attendance, graduation rates, and test scores. It has been an honor to provide arts enrichment to our FGPA family over the last decade. We celebrate our students and community partners and look forward to many more years to come."

The Stepping Into Spring community block will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event is rain or shine and is free to the public.

Fort Greene Preparatory Academy and PS 46 are located at 100 Clermont Ave (on the Adelphi side of the building), in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and are accessible by the B, G, Q, and R trains.

Fort Greene Preparatory Academy (FGPA) was established in 2010 and is committed to providing an education of excellence that allows each student to develop intellectual independence, self-confidence, and a sense of responsibility towards others both within the school and throughout the larger community. Grades 6-8, the school is committed to graduating future leaders, decision-makers, and innovators empowered to solve the problems of the 21st Century through a rigorous inquiry-based curriculum and an unwavering commitment to expansive arts enrichment. Having graduated over 1500 students throughout the last decade, FGPA operates on core values of respect, integrity, accountability, community, and professionalism. In addition to offering dynamic programs in World Language, French Dual Language, technology, visual arts, drama, music, dance, and poetry, FGPA is also home to an award-winning robotics team, a competitive sports program, academic a??enrichment and accelerated learning programs offered through a comprehensive after school program partnership with University Settlement, Saturday Academy, and extended day tutoring session

PS 46 Edward C Blum has been serving students in Pre-K through 5th Grade for over 50 years. PS 46 believes in teaching "The Whole Child," an approach in which the school identifies the strength of each student and the next steps needed for each student to reach the next level of success. PS 46 places a large emphasis on social-emotional learning and celebrates teamwork, collaboration, and a culture of growth. The Spanish Dual Language Program at PS 46 has become a staple of the school serving students in 3K-5th grade, and the school has recently created a the "Innovation STEAM Lab" in which students engage in hands-on experiences that relate to science, literacy, math, and social studies. In addition, the lab hosts an Aeroponic Tower Garden with the Green Bronx machine and 3 D printers. Students learn about the Engineering Design Process by engaging in engineering challenges and solving real-world problems, this in conjunction with one of our Science partners, The League of Young Inventors.