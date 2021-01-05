Exponential Festival 2021 Announces Week Two Lineup

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. The works will premiere this January on Exponential's YouTube channel for a suggested donation, with 100% of proceeds going to the artists.

Lineup:

January 13 at 9pm EST - Nic Adams + Lee Rayment's 'Stiff Drink!?' with Dr. Eustice Sissy (Psy.D.), presents: Corona Cam Show: Dating-advice cabaret iconoclast Dr. Eustice Sissy brings his spectacular to a new audience!

January 13 at 9:30pm EST - Leonie Bell's Einst träumte ich von dir: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns" (transl. Once, I Dreamed of You: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns): A mumbling, grumbling jumble of nuns reconvene to save something.

January 14 at 8pm EST - an_outskirt's Mga Stasyon: Questioning the ground on which I stood I tried to divine the meaning of all the lives I've lived.

January 15 at 8pm EST - Fringe and Fur's Madge Love: An interactive theater-film hybrid written in a series of lyrical monologues and voice over that tells the story of two teenagers.

January 16 at 9pm EST - Nathan Repasz's The Unquestioned Interiority of Humankind: a Comprehensive Corporate Compendium of the Corporeal and A-Corporeal Realities of the Anthrosphere, compiled by the Bureau of Conceptual Designation in accordance with the Source Code: A PowerPoint presentation on findings related to corporeal and a-corporeal anthropogenic realities.

January 17 at 5pm EST - Deepali Gupta's perverse reverie forever: A filmed album project concerning the limbic and the liminal.