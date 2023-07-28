Experimental Bitch And JACK Present BITCHIN' HEALS 2023

Experimental Bitch announces programming for the second annual Bitchin' Heals co-presented with JACK in Brooklyn from August 10th through August 13th, 2023.

This announcement comes on the heels of Experimental Bitch's Open Call. Applications were reviewed and chosen by Bitchin' Heals Guest Curator, x (it's just x), and Curatorial Committee members, Ogemdi Ude, Elisabeth Motley, and Tatiana Baccari.

The participating artists include:

Carrie Hawks (they/them)

Philip Santos Schaffer (they/them)

tae min suh (they/them)

Ariel Reich (she/her)

Artemis Montague (they/them)

E.T. Russian (they/them)

corina "coco" perez (she/her)

Jace Gulbronson (he/him)

Friday, August 11th at 3PM ET Emmy-nominated artist and filmmaker, Carrie Hawks, leads a Coping & Soothing Workshop, de-stigmatizing mental health conversations in BIPoC communities, accompanied by a screening of their film, INNER WOUND REAL.

Friday, August 11th at 7PM ET theatre artist and playmaker, Philip Santos Schaffer, performs their original interactive party performance, i love the way you say goodbye.

Saturday, August 12th at 12PM ET Certified Acudetox Specialist, tae min suh, offers an acupuncture workshop focused on harm reduction, providing the rich history of healing justice and abolitionist lineages born from Asian and Black solidarity.

Saturday, August 12th at 3PM ET multi-disciplinary artist, Ariel Reich, leads WHEN I RIDE A CAROUSEL, a movement workshop exploring mindfulness and expression.

Saturday, August 12th at 7:30PM ET singer-songwriter, Artemis Montague, performs selections from their upcoming EP and new musical, SHE SINGS ME HOME, a modern queer, trans, and Black-led story told in the African-American musical tradition. SHE SINGS HOME is about young love and alliances in a mental health institution's under-21 ward.

Bitchin' Heals will have two visual artist's work on display over the course of the weekend. The first is multi-sensory cartoonist E.T. Russian, (Sins Invalid artist) who will share the animated video "I Used to Think My Startle Response Was a Personal Quirk" and the second is textile artist, corina "coco" perez, who will share multidisciplinary tufted sculptures.

Artist markets selling crafts, textiles, collage art, jewelry and more will be open at JACK on Thursday, August 10th from 6:00-9:00PM and Sunday, August 13th from 12:00-3:00PM Participating artists include Jace Gulbronson, corina "coco" perez, and Philip Santos Schaffer.

Bitchin' Heals is a weekend of workshops, performances, artist markets and mutual aid that amplifies disabled joy by centering disabled artists. Created by and for disabled people, alphabet comrades, Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color, Bitchin' Heals serves as a vessel to increase community access to resources, bridge gaps across care and wellness disparities, and ultimately reduce avoidable mortality rates through giving the most marginalized communities the tool of self-determination.

The production team includes Emily Zemba (Producer), Kerrigan Quenemoen (Associate Producer), and Victoria Whooper (Stage Manager).

Bitchin' Heals is supported, in part, by generous grants from The Puffin Foundation, NYSCA, and A.R.T./NY's Small Theatres Fund in association with the Howard Gilman Foundation.

Accessibility:

ASL (American Sign Language) interpretation will be provided for a select number of events, to be announced. JACK, 20 Putnam Ave (Brooklyn, NY), has an ADA compliant entrance, ADA compliant restroom, and the space itself is also ADA compliant for wheelchair and mobility device users. JACK welcomes service animals. Additional accessibility features and supports will be provided in the space. COVID protocol: all events are masked.

Folks are encouraged to reach out to Experimental Bitch for more information on access or accommodations. A finalized compilation of all accessibility services and details will be provided closer to Bitchin' Heals and available for the duration of the program.

Virtual performances and workshops will be captioned and available via the ticketing website.

For tickets, please visit Click Here.