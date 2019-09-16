Dylan Baker Joins Cast Of Simon Stone's MEDEA At BAM

Tony and Emmy nominee Dylan Baker (La Bête, Happiness, The Good Wife) has joined the cast of Medea, Simon Stone's contemporary rewrite of Euripides' tragedy. The production makes its US premiere at the Harvey Theater at BAM Strong. Previews begin on January 12 with opening set for Jan 30.

The production stars Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, You Can't Take It With You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (The Hairy Ape, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Motherfucker With the Hat).

Dylan Baker. Broadway: Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Front Page, The Audience, God of Carnage, November, Mauritius, La Bête (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Eastern Standard (Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway: Peer Gynt, Sea of Tranquility, Homebody/Kabul, What the Butler Saw, That Championship Season, Pride's Crossing, Wolfman, The Common Pursuit, To Whom It May Concern, Not About Heroes (Obie Award), Tartuffe, Much Ado About Nothing and The Two Gentlemen of Verona (NYSF). Film: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Vile and Evil; Misogynists, Miss Sloane, Anchorman 2, Selma, Franny, The Humbling, 2 Days in New York, Secretariat, Revolutionary Road, Trick 'R Treat, Across the Universe, The Hunting Party, Fido, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, Hide & Seek, Head of State, Road to Perdition, Changing Lanes, Along Came a Spider, Thirteen Days, Happiness (Indy Spirit Award nomination), Disclosure, Delirious, Planes Trains & Automobiles, The Long Walk Home, The Cell, Requiem for a Dream. TV: The Hunt, The Good Fight, Homeland, Little Women, HBO's Confirmation, Blindspot, Difficult People, The Americans, I'm Dying Up Here, The Mentalist, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Political Animals, Damages, The Good Wife (three Emmy Award nominations), Turks and Caicos, Kings, Drive, The Book of Daniel, The Pitts!, The Laramie Project, From Earth To The Moon, Feds, Murder One. Feature Film Directorial Debut: 23 Blast.

Harvey Theater at BAM Strong (651 Fulton St, Brooklyn)

Jan 12-Feb 23

Tickets are on sale today (September 16) at 12pm for the general public.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You