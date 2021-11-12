DRAG OUT LOUD A New Drag Show Announced at Purgatory

Donnie Cianciotto, creator and producer of Trans Voices Cabaret, brings a brand new live-singing drag show to Brooklyn with Drag Out Loud. Drag Out Loud's inaugural performance is Friday, November 19th at 8:00pm at Purgatory, 675 Central Ave in Brooklyn.

"There are a lot of live-singing drag shows that focus on drag queens," says Cianciotto, "and not many that feature drag kings or trans and nonbinary performers. I wanted to change that and highlight the incredible talents of all of NYC's kings, things, femmes, and themmes who are not only incredible drag artists, but amazing vocalists as well."

The line-up for the first Drag Out Loud stars a diverse array of drag performers who have been featured at Bushwig, Club Cumming, Albatross, The Duplex, 3dollarbill, and other cabaret and drag venues throughout New York City. "There is a big cross over between drag and musical theater or live music, especially here in New York," Cianciotto adds, "so deciding to produce a live-singing drag show made a lot of sense. Just like with Trans Voices Cabaret, I want to increase visibility for marginalized and under-represented entertainers."

Cianciotto will be performing as his long time drag persona Anson Reign. Other entertainers include Oliver Bliss, Jenn DerDysphoria, Aladdin Firm, Lena Horne', Klondyke, Astoria LeStrange, Tuna Melt, Mx. Asa Metric, Lucky Pierre, Sir Dallan G, and Sunshine Reign.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Purgatory is a 21 and up venue. Must show proof of vaccination for admittance. For more information follow @ansonreign on Instagram or email ansonreigndrag@gmail.com.