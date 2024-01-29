CAGE MATCH, New York City's Most Dangerous Improv Show, Moves To Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Cage Match has announced that it will be moving to a new home at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective! Cage Match will begin its tenure at BCC with the conclusion of its 2023 season. After a tense Semifinals, the grand championship will be on January 31st. The show will then kick off its new season on March 6th and run every Wednesday at 8:30pm through the end of the year at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective



Cage Match pits two superstar improv teams against each other, with the audience deciding the winner by casting ballots. Brought to New York City's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre by its Artistic Director Kevin Mulaney in 2000, Cage Match has featured performers who have gone on to star in shows on NBC, Comedy Central, FX, and more.



The time? 2121. The crime? IMPROV. Join the Comedy Rebellion as it stands up to the World Government using the most powerful weapon known to mankind: LONG-FORM IMPROV.



Rising from Chelsea like a phoenix, the Rebellion comes to BCC to continue the search for the best improv team in existence! But the Rebellion can't do it with you–the audience! Your vote is the only thing that matters and YOU get to decide which time has a future and which one becomes history. Your vote could save our world–AND OUR FUTURE!!!



Performance location: Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 167 Graham Ave Brooklyn, NY

Performance dates: Wednesday Janaury 31st @ 8:30pm

Ticket Price: $10 advance, $15 at-door

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288981®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fcage-match-tickets-788309172957?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



The show runs every Wednesday night at 8:30pm beginning January 17th, with a brief hiatus in February. Please check Brooklyn Comedy Collective's show calendar for details.



For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit cagemat.ch or https://brooklyncc.com



Max Bank and Andrew Barlow took over Cage Match in 2021 from previous hosts Birch Harms, Sean Hart, and Charlie Todd. Since then, more than 100 improvisers have performed on the new Cage Match and the team hopes to continue showcasing amazing comedy talent for the next hundred years!