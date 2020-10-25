Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Joins Time Capsule To Commemorate 400 Years Of African American History In Africa

The time capsule included a cd from Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir called 'This Is Your House".

Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project hand-delivered a time capsule to commemorate the 400 years of African American History to H.E. Mr. Simeón Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Equatorial Guinea recently.

Other items included artifacts, photos, letters, books, rocks, jewelry, coins, citations, journals, proclamations, sugar, tobacco, and cotton.

H.R. 1242 Resilience Project year-long commemoration was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.

On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com

