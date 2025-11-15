Brooklyn Art Song Society's CYCLES III: DIE SCHÖNE MAGELONE to Perform December 14

The performance is at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, December 14 at 5 p.m., the Brooklyn Art Song Sciety continues its 2025-26 season with Cycles III: Die Schöne Magelone, Brahms’s sweeping tale of chivalric love and adventure.
This 15-song cycle brings to life Ludwig Tieck’s medieval romance about a young knight from Provence and his beloved Magelone, blending vivid storytelling, lyrical passion, and Brahms’s most dramatic writing for voice and piano.
The performance features baritone Brian James Myer, pianist Dimitri Dover, and special guest narrator Chris Hayes (MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes), with a pre-concert lecture at 4:30 p.m. by Larry Wolff (NYU).
