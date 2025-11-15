Brooklyn Art Song Society's CYCLES III: DIE SCHÖNE MAGELONE to Perform December 14

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, December 14 at 5 p.m., the Brooklyn Art Song Sciety continues its 2025-26 season with Cycles III: Die Schöne Magelone, Brahms’s sweeping tale of chivalric love and adventure.

This 15-song cycle brings to life Ludwig Tieck’s medieval romance about a young knight from Provence and his beloved Magelone, blending vivid storytelling, lyrical passion, and Brahms’s most dramatic writing for voice and piano.﻿

The performance features baritone Brian James Myer, pianist Dimitri Dover, and special guest narrator Chris Hayes (MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes), with a pre-concert lecture at 4:30 p.m. by Larry Wolff (NYU).