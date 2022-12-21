Broadway's Eric Anthony Lopez Set For NBA's Brooklyn Nets 2023 Kickoff Game On ESPN
This will mark the first game of the new year.
NBA has tapped stage and screen favorite Eric Anthony Lopez to perform The National Anthem on Monday, January 2 at The Barclays Center when Brooklyn Nets take on the San Antonio Spurs. This will mark the first game of the new year.
ESPN/YESNetwork will carry the broadcast.
Lopez will make his motion picture debut next year as Syd in Disney's live action of CHANG CAN DUNK. Lopez made his Broadway debut as Passarino in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ON BROADWAY. He recurred on Season 2 of Fox/Hulu's CAN SEE YOUR VOICE opposite Ken Jeong, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon.
