BAM Presents The North American Premiere Of SONG OF THE NORTH

Brooklyn Academy of Arts presents the North American premiere of Hamid Rahmanian's newest large-scale cinematic live performance, Song of the North. Created and directed by Rahmanian and produced by Melissa Hibbard, the show will employ shadow puppetry, animation, movement, an original music score by Ramin Torkian with lead vocals by Azam Ali, and voiced dialogue to interactively tell a tale adapted from the Book of Kings (Shahnameh).

The Shahnameh is an ancient collection of myths from the Iranian plateau, a historical and cultural touchstone that is a national treasure in Iran. Song of the North continues Rahmanian's exploration of this significant epic, and expands the theatrical methods used in Feathers of Fire, his first award-winning multi-media work, to introduce audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to the valuable artistic, historical, and cultural contributions of Iran.

With nearly 500 shadow puppets, this 80 minute show tells the story of Manijeh, a heroine from ancient Persia, who must use all her strengths and talents to rescue her beloved from a perilous predicament of her own making and help prevent a war.

The intricate puppets and seven actor-dancer-puppeteers interact and perform in front of stunning over 200 animated backgrounds and behind a large, 15X30 foot screen set up at the edge of a proscenium, on which the audience watches the entire show projected, immersing them in a live animated adventure.

The ensemble includes Sam Jay Gold, Harrison Greene, Jenny Hann, Esme Roszel, Sarah Walsh, Clay Weston, and Christopher Williams.

Company Manager is Ray Dondero; the Stage Manager is Zach Perez.

Voice actors are Mark Thompson, Christina Calph, Richard Epcar, and Rose Nisker.

Major funding is provided by The Jim Henson Foundation, National Theater Project, New York State Council for the Arts, Hamid and Christina Moghadam Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Flora Foundation, Neda Nobari Foundation, and the Brooklyn Arts Council.

Representation by Elsie Management / elsieman.org

Song of the North will be performed at BAM's Harvey Theater on March 5th and March 12th. Tickets range between $15- $25 and go on sale to the general public on February 10th. https://www.bam.org/song-of-the-north

For more information visit https://www.kingorama.com/song-of-the-north.