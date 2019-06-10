ABCirque And Brendan Speltz Return By Popular Demand With DIFFERENT TRAINS

On June 22nd and 23rd, ABCirque returns by popular demand to perform 'Different Trains', a unique adaptation of Steve Reich's masterwork of the same name. Using electronics and a live string quartet led by Brendan Speltz, 'Different Trains' is a cirque-inspired immersive performance that transports its audience to a time of instability, proving darkly nostalgic, profoundly devastating, but ultimately hopeful.

Reich wrote 'Different Trains' while contemplating his childhood trips between New York and Los Angeles in the 1940's. As a Jewish man, it occurred to him that similar train trips in Europe during that time had a very different and haunting implication. This adaptation explores that implication in three movements, where Brooklyn's top professional circus troupe, ABCirque, depict the ups and downs of a family before, during, and after the holocaust. Through use of the redoubtable German Wheel and aerial choreography, 'Different Trains' breaks the fourth wall by inviting the audience to a brief ceremony prior to the show, and placing them close to the performance area during each movement. The intimate setting, impactful quartet, and heart wrenching performances allow 'Different Trains' to dive deep into the emotional capacity of everyone involved, striking a chord that resonates with the music's inspiration. With deeply personal and urgent lessons from the past, 'Different Trains' hopes to bring action against antisemitism and open a dialogue promoting community, support, and change for our present and future.

'Different Trains' is choreographed by Artistic Creative Director Angela Buccinni of The Muse Brooklyn and ABCirque, with a duet made in collaboration with Lisa Giobbi of the Lisa Giobbi Movement Theatre. The live string quartet is led by Brendan Speltz.

The Muse Brooklyn is, above all else, a creative community. They are a home for artists from all over the world, and together they celebrate circus in all its forms: as therapy, as fitness, as a form of play, and especially as high quality art and spectacular entertainment. They work hard to make their programming affordable, welcoming, and fun to everyone, from next door to around the world. The Muse is also home to ABCirque, a professional performance troupe centred in cirque-inspired productions, techniques, and other immersive experiences.

ABCirque, has made a name for itself casting professional performers of every discipline and creating a variety of experiences, ranging from stage, immersive, and site specific productions, including 'Different Trains'. They've worked with names such as NBCUniversal, Bloomingdales, 20th Century Fox, Rachel Ray, CBS, and Thrillist.

THE MUSE BROOKLYN, 350 Moffat St, Brooklyn, NY, 11237

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7:30 PM

$25 Pre-Sale, $35 at the door, $45 Reserved Elevated Seats, $300 VIP Booth Premium View

www.themusebrooklyn.com

http://bit.ly/DifferentTrainsJune





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You