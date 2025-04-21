A MAN CALLED PARIS Queer Take on ROMEO AND JULIET is Coming to The Rat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first ever public reading of Hannah Rae's original play "A Man Called Paris"; a queer and out there take on Romeo and Juliet is playing April 25th at The Rat NYC.

Through playwright Hannah Rae's sharp humor and excellent penmanship we get to follow Paris, a 40 year old gay man who is being forced to marry the ruthless Capulet's teenage daughter Juliet, or they will out him to the world and destroy his life and reputation. Paris has just about come to terms with his fate when a dashing stranger, as if straight out of a Nora Ephron movie, crosses his path and suddenly he knows he has to take action. Together the couple devise a plan to free Paris from his bonds and live happily ever after.

Stylistically A Man Called Paris draws inspiration from romcoms and classical farce. The language is 100% rated R but the story will tug at your heartstrings.

The cast includes: Bonnie Christilaw as Paris, Elizabeth Cooper as The Dashing Stranger, Abhirami Rao as Juliet, Hayley Pace as Lady Capulet, Colin Trevor as Lord Capulet, Joe Mosley as Tybalt, Anna Gvodas as Mercutio, Joe Staton as Benvolio, Chloe Champken as The Nurse, and Maximilian Johnsson as Romeo.

