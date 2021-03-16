22nd Annual FESTIVALJAZZ: A MUSIC OF THE SPIRIT Announced in Brooklyn

April 16 through April 30 plan to experience NYC's longest continuously running music series dedicated to Jazz, created by the Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium (CBJC).

The series is a blend of in-person, livestream, and pre-recorded music celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month. Performances hosted by restaurants and cultural institutions located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Clinton Hill, Crown Heights, East New York, and Gowanus.

All programs comply with existing social distancing guidelines; are accessible and open to all. Music lovers advised to make reservations through the venues. The festival calendar is available on www.cbjcjazz.org.



The 22nd Annual Central Brooklyn Jazz Festival manifests the music's international appeal as revealed through the musical voices of ethnic groups within the borough. The festival simultaneously encourages people to experience the borough's unique ethnic enclaves and sample international cuisines. Some of the participating institutions, organizations, and venues are Fusion East, Lila's Café, Nostrand Social, Kingsborough Community College, Rome Neal's Banana Puddin' Jazz, Sistas' Place, and Williamsburg Music Center.

The festival's benefits to the community are both social and economic. CBJC's chairman, Clarence Mosley, Jr., states, "The festival's financial gain is noticeable and similar to that of tourism. On and off-site spending contribute to the prosperity of local merchants and hospitality establishments. The social impact remains long after this music series and is less noticeable. Building relationships among neighboring businesses, interactions among the different ethnic groups, and memorable experiences are some of the intangible advantages derived from bringing people together in this environment."

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development in partnership with the City Council.

Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium (CBJC), a nonprofit organization founded in 1999, provides services and is a presenter of live music events within Brooklyn's underserved communities. For the past 22 years, CBJC produced an annual jazz festival, established a Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame, and featured local jazz talent in its programming.