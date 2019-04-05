THE VOICE OF FREDDY: Marc Martel Returns To Tour Australia

With the extraordinary success of the Oscar nominated and record-breaking biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' the timing could not be better for Queen fans to experience the incredible talent of Marc Martel.



Marc Martel, who provided vocals for "Bohemian Rhapsody" is returning to Australia in August for a national tour with The Ultimate Queen Celebration.



The ticket pre-sale commences Monday 18th March. For information on the pre-sale and tickets visit https://www.ultimatequeendownunder.com/



No stranger to fronting Queen projects, Marc Martel was handpicked by Roger Taylor and Brian May to front their official Queen tribute in 2012. Martel launched his own The Ultimate Queen Celebration project in March 2017.



Now, having provided vocals for the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody", completing a hugely successfully inaugural tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018, continuing to perform to sold out concerts across the world and creating an online sensation with his one take live recordings of Queen hits - Marc is ready to return with his band to deliver a huge rock spectacular for Queen fans down-under.



It will be the closest you will get to hear the original Queen sound.



"Rami Malek couldn't replicate Mercury's singing voice. The solution was to take recordings from Queen master tapes, with additional vocals recorded by Canadian singer Marc Martel. "Literally, you could close your eyes and it's Freddie and that's a very tough thing to do." Graham King, Producer, "Bohemian Rhapsody" ROLLING STONE



"Rami sings a little bit in the film, there's a lot of Freddie Mercury obviously, and a lot of Marc Martel. He sent a video to Brian May and Roger Taylor and he sounds exactly like Freddie Mercury. We knew that we had someone we could use for parts that maybe Rami couldn't do and obviously Freddie didn't do. So we were in Abbey Road recording studio for maybe two and a half months with Marc and with Rami, recording bits and pieces that we knew we needed. It's hard to find someone who can sing like Freddie Mercury and I'm not sure the movie would have happened if we didn't have Marc." Graham King, Producer, - "Bohemian Rhapsody" FILM JOURNAL INTERNATIONAL

AUGUST 18 - PERTH CONCERT HALL - PERTH

AUGUST 22 - TIVOLI - BRISBANE

AUGUST 23 - STATE THEATRE - SYDNEY

AUGUST 24 - PALAIS THEATRE - MELBOURNE

For further tour information visit https://www.ultimatequeendownunder.com/





