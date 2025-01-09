THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to the Concourse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dive into a fantastical underwater world and experience the timeless tale of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID from 21 to 30 March at Chatswood’s Concourse Theatre with this captivating stage musical adaptation of the beloved film brought to live on stage to transport audiences to a realm of wonder and imagination.

Follow the heart of Ariel, a curious mermaid princess who dreams of exploring the world above the sea. With a mesmerising score featuring iconic songs including “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World,” this production is a delightful experience for the whole family.

Witness breathtaking underwater scenes, dazzling costumes, and stunning special effects as Ariel embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with friendship, love, and self-discovery.



